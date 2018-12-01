Big shoes to fill: 3 players who can captain Argentina after Lionel Messi walks away

Lionel Messi might lead the Argentina national side one more time at the 2019 Copa America

Let’s face it. The era of Capitan Messi will sooner or later draw to a close for fans of the Albiceleste. Since being made captain at an early age of 24, La Pulga has seen many ups and downs over the years. Driven by the dream of bringing a trophy to a hungry nation, Messi has thrice brought the national team on the cusp of glory. Unfortunately, all ended in agony. Having played his third World Cup at 31 years of age, Messi may soon lay to rest his ambitions of a world title and hope the next generation might turn the dream into reality.

One final chance of glory and redemption, however, is still on the table for Messi, the 2019 Copa America. The continental showpiece will most probably be the swansong of his captaincy, if not as a player before the qualifiers for Qatar 2022 are underway. Given that he’ll be pushing 35 by then, it is almost certain that Messi won’t play a central role for the side as captain, or even as a player.

With these possibilities looming, current coach Lionel Scaloni has a task at hand to find the next leader in the group with the World Cup in sight. On the tactical front, he will also have to cultivate a style of football far from the luxury of utilising a single player's brilliance. In a nutshell, Lionel Messi hanging up his boots would lead to a complete overhaul of the two-time world champions.

Keeping in mind the scale of his current rebuilding initiative, the following players could most possibly contend for the role. Another part of the analysis is what are the challenges which could affect each's candidature.

#1 Sergio Romero

The veteran keeper is currently leading the young crop under coach Scaloni

The highest-capped goalie in Albiceleste colours, Sergio Romero has been constantly guarding the sticks for the past decade. Unfortunately, an injury just ahead of this year's World Cup denied him his third tournament appearance.

Now that Messi and the big boys have rested themselves, the 31-year-old finds himself leading a largely inexperienced squad thanks to caretaker coach Scaloni's initiative to infuse fresh blood. The arrangement looks temporary for now but he is definitely a frontrunner if Messi steps down before or after 2019 Copa America, given that he is the only 'veteran' intending to go as further as 2022 regardless.

Although experience and being a goalkeeper could grant him an extended career and captaincy, the idea of a 35-year-old captain at a World Cup would not be plausible to many. Romero's chances also stack against the rise of Geronimo Rulli, who along with Spurs' Gazzaniga could challenge him for his place, or force him out of reckoning altogether by the time 2022 comes knocking.

