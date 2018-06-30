Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: 5 biggest shocks so far

Raghav Mehta
CONTRIBUTOR
238   //    30 Jun 2018, 05:25 IST

El Tri pulled off a major upset in their opening game

It's that time of the quadrennial cycle again, the World Cup is here, and it brings with it unmatched football action that causes this month-long tournament to be so revered and awaited by football fans.

There are few things more satisfying than a 'big' team living up to it's potential and playing amazing football to put an unfortunate team to the sword. One of those few things is the World Cup upset, a David and Goliath battle where David somehow comes out on top and stuns everyone.

As is tradition, this World Cup has been high on drama and emotion, and now that the group phases of the World Cup are over, we have been treated to some astounding results, which are sure to live long in the memory both players and supporters alike.

Here are 5 from this edition:

#5 Brazil 1- 1 Switzerland: Group E

The Swiss frustrated the Brazilians in the opening match of group E

Ask any Brazil supporter before a World Cup begins and you'll get only one answer. Simply put, every time Brazil enters an international tournament, any outcome except winning is deemed a failure, such are the expectations of this talented group of players, and with good reason.

Cruising through a brutal South American qualifying system, the Samba boys are once again seen as favourites to win in 2018, and with the quality and depth of their squad, they were expected by many to make light work of their Group E opponents in their first match.

Things started well, with Phillipe Coutinho scoring one of the goals of the tournament so far to give Brazil a good start in the 20th minute, but the Swiss contingent had other plans.

Needless to say, the Brazilian party didn't get off to the start everyone expected, with Steven Zuber's header cancelling out Coutinho's opener just after halftime. Showcasing brilliant organisation in defence and totally marking Brazil's star men out of the game, the Swiss were able to hold the Brazilians to a draw and take home a deserved point for their efforts.

FIFA WC 2018 Brazil Football Germany Football Neymar Philippe Coutinho Iconic World Cup Moments FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup 2018 Groups and Teams
