"Biggest brand in the world", "They know 8th Ballon d'Or is coming" - Fans react as Apple use Lionel Messi graphic in iPhone 15 launch event

Inter Miami and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi has been featured in the launch event for the most recent smartphone series by Apple, the iPhone 15 series. The American technology firm subtly inserted Messi's name as they showcased their new devices for the first time.

Apple have become affiliated with Lionel Messi following his high-profile switch from PSG to Inter Miami in the summer. An agreement was reached with the company to provide a percentage of profits accrued from subscribers on the Apple TV platform to the forward.

While unveiling the features of the new phone, a slide came up where Messi's name appeared in a notification pop-up. This feature is known as the Dynamic Island, and it was first introduced in the iPhone 14 series.

According to the pop-up, the forward had scored after only eight minutes to give his side a 1-0 lead against Atlanta United. This match actually took place in July and was the 36-year-old's second game for the side. He went on to add another goal as his side claimed a 4-0 win en route to winning the Leagues Cup.

Fans of Lionel Messi took to X (formerly Twitter) to extol his virtues and describe his greatness in various ways.

A group of fans believe that the use of his name in the launch is evidence that he will win his eighth Ballon d'Or award next month.

Another group of fans were of the opinion that Lionel Messi is the face of global football and the biggest brand in football, as well.

One fan attributed the post to the fact that the forward now owns America, where Apple is headquartered.

Another fan took the opportunity to declare him as the GOAT, stating that such opportunities were only made available to the GOAT.

Lionel Messi has enjoyed enormous success in the beginning of his time in the MLS. The forward inspired Inter Miami to a first-ever trophy and has scored 11 goals in his first 11 games for the club.

Lionel Messi impact huge on Inter Miami and MLS

Inter Miami, and by extension, the MLS have benefitted greatly from having Messi play in their league. He inspired the club to the US Open Cup final and Leagues Cup glory.

In a bid to take advantage of his popularity, the club have begun selling old kits with his name printed on them. This comes in addition to seeing a packed stadium in almost every game and an increase in matchday ticket prices.

His arrival has also directly benefitted the league, with the MLS seeing an increase in global viewership. The matches are now being attended by bona-fide superstars, and the number of subscribers to the MLS Season Pass has doubled.

Lionel Messi has taken his brand to the next level by collaborating with Apple and the MLS, and will continue to grow in the coming years.