“Biggest ghost of world football”, “What a dusted player” – Rival fans mock Liverpool star despite Reds’ historic 9-0 win against Bournemouth

Liverpool marked a stunning 9-0 win against Bournemouth at Anfield, with the Reds finally picking up their first win of the season in enigmatic style. The Anfield faithful were highly impressed with their massive goalscoring on display. However, rival fans have found a small dent in what was a remarkable all-round performance.

Taking to Twitter, rival fans have mocked winger Mohamed Salah's drab performance in a game that saw nine goals from seven different players. The Egyptian maestro failed to find the net or create an assist at any point.

Salah was creative and caused havoc from his traditional right flank. However, his finishing let him down on the day, and rival fans have not let it slide.

Here's a selection of tweets from them slamming the Liverpool forward for his struggles against Bournemouth:

Trey @UTDTrey Liverpool scoring 9 goals and Mo Salah couldn't even bag one. What a dusted player Liverpool scoring 9 goals and Mo Salah couldn't even bag one. What a dusted player 😭

iSam @KoimaSam Mo Salah trying to get himself to the score board in Liverpool FC vs Bournemouth Mo Salah trying to get himself to the score board in Liverpool FC vs Bournemouth 😂😂😂 https://t.co/tyfpaSr3Mr

Arsenal News Channel @Arsenalnewschan I will never let anyone forget that Liverpool scored NINE goals past Bournemouth and Mo Salah did not manage to get ONE assist I will never let anyone forget that Liverpool scored NINE goals past Bournemouth and Mo Salah did not manage to get ONE assist 😂💀

Johnny @Johnnz_ it's safe now to sell Mo Salah on FPL it's safe now to sell Mo Salah on FPL https://t.co/kJwuyoD7iz

Jerry @JerryFCB_96 Now we all know Sadio Mane was the one carrying Mo Salah all these while. Now we all know Sadio Mane was the one carrying Mo Salah all these while.😂😂😂

PSG’s Fred @PSGs_Fred Mo Salah: The biggest ghost of world football Mo Salah: The biggest ghost of world football https://t.co/yW0KfKDR9x

Liverpool score a numbing nine against Bournemouth

Jurgen Klopp enjoyed a fine turn of form in Liverpool's recent game against the Cherries this weekend as he watched his side score nine goals.

The first came in just three minutes, with Luis Diaz opening the scoring with an assist from Roberto Firmino.

Six minutes in, they pounced once more, this time with Harvey Elliot scoring a brilliant shot from the edge of the area, assisted again by Firmino. The Brazilian got his third assist of the night with a key pass to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who scored from outside the area in the 28th minute.

Before halftime, Firmino scored the fourth, right before Virgil van Dijk added his name on the scoresheet to score a header from a corner.

The second half started off with Bournemouth scoring an own goal just one minute in. An excellent cross from Alexander-Arnold was met by Chris Mepham, whose foot pushed the ball past his goalkeeper.

Yet another goal came, with Firmino adding his second for the night, as well as his fifth goal contribution just after the hour.

With 80 minutes on the clock, Fabio Carvalho added his name to the scoresheet, finishing from a pass from Konstantinos Tsimikas. Finally, Luis Diaz added one more in the 85th minute to hand Liverpool an earnest win, with Tsimikas also aiding with an assist here as well.

Klopp will hope his side can take this memorable form into their next match against Newcastle United in on August 31.

Edited by Aditya Singh