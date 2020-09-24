Birmingham City vs Rotherham United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Birmingham City are yet to lose in the 2020-21 Championship this season following their 0-0 draw with Swansea City last weekend.

The game will be remembered, though, for Jon Toral’s skirmish with Swans coach Alan Tate, where he looked to have grabbed the throat of the Blues midfielder following an exchange of words at half time – an incident the FA has charged Tate for.

Elsewhere, Rotherham United tasted their first defeat of the campaign at home to Millwall.

They will look to bounce back against a Birmingham side who have yet to concede a goal in their first two games.

Birmingham City vs Rotherham United Head-to-head

Birmingham have lost just once to Rotherham in their last 15 meetings – a statistic that runs all the way back to 1990.

The Millers’ sole victory in the past 30 years did come at St Andrew’s though, when they beat their hosts 2-0 in September 2015 in the Championship.

Unsurprisingly then, it is the Blues who have won the majority of the 33 face-offs between the pair.

Birmingham have triumphed on 18 occasions with Rotherham emerging as the victors six times while there have been nine draws since their first meeting in 1951.

Birmingham City vs Rotherham United Team News

Birmingham welcomed former Athletic Bilbao defender Mikel San Jose this week.

The 31-year-old centre-half may come into the matchday squad this weekend but manager Aitor Karanka is unlikely to unsettle the backline that has kept two clean sheets in their first two Championship games.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Clark Robinson and Curtis Tilt remain sidelined while Trevor Clarke is also a doubt for the game, with the visitors expected to line-up with the same XI as they did last week.

Injured: Clark Robinson, Curtis Tilt

Doubtful: Trevor Clarke

Suspended: None

Birmingham City vs Rotherham United Predicted XI

Rotherham United predicted XI (4-4-2): Jamal Blackman , Wes Harding, Michael Ihiekwe, Angus MacDonald, Joe Mattock, Chiedozie Ogbene, Shaun MacDoanld, Jamie Lindsay, Kieran Sandler, George Hirst, Freddie Ladapo

Birmingham City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neil Etheridge, Maxime Colin, Harlee Dean, George Friend, Krisitan Pederson, Ivan Sunjic, Adam Clayton, Ivan Sanchez, Jon Toral, Jeremie Bela, Lucas Jutkiewicz

Birmingham City vs Rotherham United Prediction

Birmingham have looked impressive in their first two games and Rotherham will do well to penetrate their back line, let alone find the back of the net.

The hosts had a tough opening few fixtures and they may open up and express their creativity against a club that played in the lower division last season.

The visiting defence could have their work cut out for them.

Prediction: Birmingham City 2-0 Rotherham United