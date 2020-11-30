Birmingham City vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Birmingham City will welcome Barnsley to St Andrews on Tuesday, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

Both teams find themselves level on points after 14 matchdays, although Barnsley sit one place higher by virtue of their superior goal difference.

The hosts come into this clash on the back of a goalless draw at home to Millwall, while Barnsley fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Blackburn Rovers.

Birmingham City vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

This will be the 83rd meeting between the two sides and Birmingham City have the significantly better head-to-head record.

The Blues have 39 wins and 20 draws to their name, while Barnsley were victorious on 24 previous occasions.

The most recent meeting between the sides came on matchday 22 of last season, when a second half goal by Scott Hogan gave Birmingham a 1-0 away victory.

Birmingham City form guide: L-L-D-D-D

Barnsley form guide: L-W-W-L-L

Birmingham City vs Barnsley Team News

Birmingham

The hosts have two players ruled out through injury. Zach Jeacock and Adam Clayton are both sidelined by ankle injuries and are not expected back until early December.

There are no suspension worries for manager Aitor Karanka.

Injuries: Zach Jeacock, Adam Clayton

Suspension: None

Barnsley

The visitors also have two players sidelined by injury. Mike Bahre (groin) is not expected back until mid-December, while Ben Williams (ACL) will be out until April next year.

There are no suspension concerns for Valerien Ismael.

Injuries: Mike Bahre, Ben Williams

Suspension: None

Birmingham City vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Birmingham Predicted XI (3-4-3): Neil Etheridge; George Friend, Harlee Dean, Marc Roberts, Kristian Pederson, Mikel San Jose, Ivan Sanchez, Maxime Colin; Ivan Sunjic, Lukas Jutkiewicz, Jonathan Leko

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jack Walton; Mads Anderson, Michal Helik, Michael Solibauer; Clarke Oduor, Alex Mowatt, Matty James, Callum Brittain; Elliot Simoes; Conor Chaplin, Dominik Frieser

Birmingham City vs Barnsley Prediction

The similar standing of both sides on the table shows that there is very little between them and neither side will expect to lose this fixture.

Birmingham City have found goals hard to come by in recent weeks but their resolute defence means that this is likely going to be a low-scoring affair.

Although a narrow victory may be on the cards for the more assertive side, it is more likely that these two teams will cancel each other out.

Prediction: Birmingham 1-1 Barnsley