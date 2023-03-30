Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1st 2023

Birmingham City will host Blackburn Rovers at the St. Andrew's Stadium on Saturday in another round of Championship football.

The home side have endured a difficult run of results in the second half of the season and find themselves in the bottom half of the table but remain hopeful of survival. They beat Queens Park Rangers 1-0 in their last league outing, with Tahith Chong scoring the sole goal of the game just three minutes after kickoff.

Birmingham sit 17th in the league table with 45 points from 38 games. They will now be looking to add to that tally this weekend and continue their climb up the table.

Blackburn, meanwhile, have enjoyed a largely solid season and are well on course to secure a playoff spot at the end of the campaign. They beat Reading 2-1 last time out in the Championship, with Ryan Hedges coming off the bench to score the winner with his first goal since last December.

The visitors sit fifth in the Championship standings with 61 points picked so far and will be looking to return to league action this weekend on a high.

Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 135 meetings between Birmingham and Blackburn. The hosts have won 48 of those games while the visitors have won 52 times. There have been 35 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last seven games in this fixture, picking up six wins and a draw.

The hosts have kept two clean sheets in their last three games after failing to keep any in their five games prior.

10 of Blackburn's 14 league defeats this season have come away from home.

The Riversiders have scored 43 league goals this season, the second-fewest of all the teams in the top-half of the Championship standings.

Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Birmingham City have won two of their last three games after going winless in their five games prior. They beat Rotherham United 2-0 in their last home game and will be targeting victory here as well.

Blackburn have also won two of their last three league games and have lost just twice in the competition since the start of the year. They have struggled for results on the road of late but should win this one.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Blackburn

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)

