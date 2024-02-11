Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13th 2024

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers lock horns at the St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on Tuesday.

Both sides head into the game off the back of contrasting results at the weekend, with John Eustace’s men claiming a comfortable home victory over Stoke City.

Birmingham City were left empty handed yet again as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday at the Hillsborough Stadium on Friday.

Tony Mowbray’s side have now lost three games on the spin, including a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Leicester City in the FA Cup fourth round on January 27.

With 32 points from 30 matches, Birmingham are currently 19th in the Championship table, level on points with 20th-placed Stoke City and just three points above the dotted line.

Elsewhere, Blackburn Rovers pulled clear of the relegation zone as they cruised to a 3-1 victory over Stoke City at Ewood Park on Saturday.

Prior to that, Eustace’s men were on an eight-game winless run in the league, losing six and picking up two draws since mid-December.

With 36 points from 30 matches, Blackburn are currently 17th in the league standings, level on points with Swansea City and Plymouth Argyle.

Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 53 wins from the last 137 meetings between the two long-time rivals, Blackburn Rovers boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Birmingham City have picked up 49 wins since their first encounter in January 1895, while the spoils have been shared on 35 occasions.

Blackburn have won three of their last four visits to the St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium, with a 1-0 loss in April 2023 being the only exception.

Birmingham have failed to win their last five Championship home games, losing twice and picking up three draws since November’s 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

Blackburn are on a run of five consecutive away defeats, conceding 17 goals and scoring four since a 3-0 victory at Stoke on November 25.

Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Buoyed by their dominant display against Stoke, Blackburn Rovers will head into Tuesday’s game with sky-high confidence.

Eustace’s men have won three of their last four trips to Birmingham and we are tipping them to claim all three points once again.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Blackburn to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in six of the last seven eight between the sides)

Tip 3: First to score - Blackburn (The visitors have opened the scoring in four of their last five clashes)