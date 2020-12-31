Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Birmingham City host Blackburn Rovers at St. Andrew's on Saturday, with both sides desperate to take full points from the EFL Championship encounter.

Birmingham are winless in five Championship games, and in midweek they fell to a resounding 4-0 defeat to Derby County. The game was over as a contest in the opening 25 minutes, when the Rams rushed to a three-goal lead.

Aitor Karanka haven't won a game in the Championship since beating Reading 2-1 on 10 December. They have slid to 18th in the EFL Championship standings.

Tony Mowbray and Blackburn Rovers have also suffered a slump recently. Rovers have lost two of their last three games, and find themselves 14th in the Championship standings.

In midweek, they lost 2-1 to Huddersfield Town, as Naby Sarr scored twice for the Terriers. Sam Gallgher equalized in the 86th minute for Rovers, but they couldn't hold on for the point, with Sarr scoring the winner in the 90th minute.

Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head

Birmingham City hold a slender historical advantage over Blackburn Rovers, with 48 wins compared to 46 losses. There have been 34 draws in the 128 games that have been played.

Birmingham City form guide: L-D-L-L-L

Blackburn Rovers form guide: L-D-L-W-L

Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Birmingham City

Birmingham City manager Aitor Karanka has no injury issues, and should have a full squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers' injured players include veteran winger Elliott Bennett, defender Scott Wharton, midfielder Joe-Rankin Costello and Northern Ireland international Corry Evans.

Injured: Scott Wharton, Elliott Bennett, Joe Rankin-Costello, Corry Evans

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Birmingham City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Neil Etheridge; Maxime Colin, Marc Roberts, Harlee Dean, George Friend; Ivan Sunjic, Mikel San Jose, Alen Halilovic; Ivan Sanchez, Scott Hogan, Jeremie Bela

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski; Ryan Nyambe, Daniel Ayala, Bradley Johnson, Barry Douglas; Lewis Holtby, Tom Trybull, Joe Rothwell; Harvey Elliott, Sam Gallagher, Adam Armstrong

Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Poor recent form from both sides means that this game is not likely to produce a high-scoring encounter.

We predict a stalemate in this game between two sides bereft of any confidence at this stage of the season.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-1 Blackburn Rovers