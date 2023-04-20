Birmingham City vs Blackpool Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22nd 2023

Birmingham City will host Blackpool at the St Andrew's Stadium on Saturday in another round of EFL Championship football.

The home side have had mixed results this season but look set to retain their Championship status for another season. They beat promotion-chasing Millwall in their last game, with Lukas Jutkiewicz scoring the sole goal of the match just before the half-hour mark to record his fifth league strike of the campaign.

Birmingham sit 15th in the league table with 53 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally on Saturday.

Blackpool have endured a rather torrid campaign and are rapidly running out of time to save their season as they find themselves in the drop zone. They were beaten 2-0 by West Bromwich Albion last time out and had a few chances to get on the scoresheet but failed to convert.

The visitors sit 23rd in the league table with 38 points from 43 games. They will be desperate to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Birmingham City vs Blackpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 100 meetings between Birmingham and Blackpool. The hosts have won 35 of those games while the visitors have won 41 times.

There have been 24 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

The visitors have lost just one of their last four games in this fixture.

Eight of the Blues' 18 league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Blackpool have picked up 14 points on the road in the league this season. Only Reading (12) have picked up fewer.

The Seasiders have the worst defensive record in the English second-tier this season, with a goal concession tally of 69.

Birmingham City vs Blackpool Prediction

Birmingham's latest result ended a three-game winless streak and they will be aiming to build on that this weekend. They are unbeaten in their last three home matches and will be looking forward to Saturday's game.

Blackpool have lost five of their last six league games and have won just three games in the competition all year. They have lost their last nine away matches and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-0 Blackpool

Birmingham City vs Blackpool Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Birmingham

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)

