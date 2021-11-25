Birmingham City vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

A struggling Birmingham City take on a dour Blackpool side at St Andrews on Saturday in what promises to be a joyless EFL Championship affair.
Lee Bowyer's men are undergoing a horrific injury crisis and are reeling in 17th place at the moment.
While Birmingham are winless in three, the Tangerines, currently 11th, haven't tasted a win in their last four games. The visitors have only found the net 20 times in 19 games so far, while their rivals have fared even worse, scoring 18 times in the same number of games.
Birmingham City vs Blackpool Head-To-Head
Historically, the visitors hold the edge, having triumphed 40 times in 97 games going back all the way to 1897. Birmingham aren't too far behind, with 34 wins to their credit. A total of 23 games have ended in draws.
The Blues come into this match in bad form at home, while Blackpool have lost only once in their last five away games.
Birmingham City Form Guide: D-L-L-W-W
Blackpool Form Guide: D-D-D-L-W
Birmingham City vs Blackpool Team News
Birmingham
Six first-team players are out of contention for the Blues in a much-publicized period of injury crisis for Bowyer's men. He has even been quoted as saying that he might have to field journalists asking questions about his team's injury issues for the next game. The list includes Manchester United loanee and star prospect Tahith Chong.
Marcel Oakley also picked up a knock in their last game against Coventry, compounding Bowyer's problems. Ryan Woods is suspended but the team will be appealing his red card, according to reports.
Injured: Jordan Graham, George Friend, Kristian Pedersen, Maxime Colin, Tahith Chong
Doubtful: Marcel Oakley
Suspended: Ryan Woods, Gary Gardner
Unavailable: None
Blackpool
Some long-term injuries currently plague the visitors. Midfielder Grant Ward has been out since August. First-choice keeper Chris Maxwell suffered a quadricep tear in the game against Blackburn. Young striker Shayne Lavery also suffered a hamstring issue in the same game but has since returned to action. A number of others seem unlikely to be fit in time for the game.
Injured: Grant Ward, Chris Maxwell, Luke Garbutt
Doubtful: Richard Keogh, CJ Hamilton, Matty Virtue
Unavailable: None
Birmingham City vs Blackpool Predicted XI
Birmingham City (3-4-2-1): Matija Sarkic; Dion Sanderson, Marc Roberts, Harlee Dean; Jordan Graham, Ivan Sunjic, Ryan Woods, Jeremie Bela; Riley McGree, Scott Hogan; Troy Deeney.
Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Grimshaw; Reece James, James Husband, Marvin Ekpiteta, Jordan Gabriel; Keshi Anderson, Ryan Wintle, Ken Dougall, Josh Bowler; Gary Madine, Shayne Lavery
Birmingham City vs Blackpool prediction
Both teams will be circumspect in a game neither will want to lose. Neither have been very fluent in front of goal, either. We are predicting a goalless draw.
Prediction: Birmingham City 0-0 Blackpool