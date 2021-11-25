Birmingham City vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

A struggling Birmingham City take on a dour Blackpool side at St Andrews on Saturday in what promises to be a joyless EFL Championship affair.

Lee Bowyer's men are undergoing a horrific injury crisis and are reeling in 17th place at the moment.

While Birmingham are winless in three, the Tangerines, currently 11th, haven't tasted a win in their last four games. The visitors have only found the net 20 times in 19 games so far, while their rivals have fared even worse, scoring 18 times in the same number of games.

Birmingham City vs Blackpool Head-To-Head

Historically, the visitors hold the edge, having triumphed 40 times in 97 games going back all the way to 1897. aren't too far behind, with 34 wins to their credit. A total of 23 games have ended in draws.

The Blues come into this match in bad form at home, while Blackpool have lost only once in their last five away games.

Birmingham City Form Guide: D-L-L-W-W

Blackpool Form Guide: D-D-D-L-W

Blackpool FC @BlackpoolFC



Blackpool secure their place in the 2012 Championship Play-off Final thanks to a 3-2 aggregate win over Birmingham City.



🍊 #UTMP 🔙 to May 2012 for a memorable visit to St Andrews for today's #ThrowbackThursday Blackpool secure their place in the 2012 Championship Play-off Final thanks to a 3-2 aggregate win over Birmingham City. 🔙 to May 2012 for a memorable visit to St Andrews for today's #ThrowbackThursday.Blackpool secure their place in the 2012 Championship Play-off Final thanks to a 3-2 aggregate win over Birmingham City.🍊 #UTMP https://t.co/AYbkvuONTg

Birmingham City vs Blackpool Team News

Birmingham

Six first-team players are out of contention for the Blues in a much-publicized period of injury crisis for Bowyer's men. He has even been quoted as saying that he might have to field journalists asking questions about his team's injury issues for the next game. The list includes Manchester United loanee and star prospect .

Marcel Oakley also picked up a knock in their last game against Coventry, compounding Bowyer's problems. Ryan Woods is suspended but the team will be appealing his red card, according to reports.

Injured: Jordan Graham, George Friend, Kristian Pedersen, Maxime Colin, Tahith Chong

Doubtful: Marcel Oakley

Suspended: Ryan Woods, Gary Gardner

Unavailable: None

Blackpool

Some long-term injuries currently plague the visitors. Midfielder Grant Ward has been out since August. First-choice keeper Chris Maxwell suffered a quadricep tear in the game against Blackburn. Young striker Shayne Lavery also suffered a hamstring issue in the same game but has since returned to action. A number of others seem unlikely to be fit in time for the game.

Injured: Grant Ward, Chris Maxwell, Luke Garbutt

Doubtful: Richard Keogh, CJ Hamilton, Matty Virtue

Suspended: Ryan Woods, Gary Gardner

Unavailable: None

Birmingham City vs Blackpool Predicted XI

Birmingham City (3-4-2-1): Matija Sarkic; Dion Sanderson, Marc Roberts, Harlee Dean; Jordan Graham, Ivan Sunjic, Ryan Woods, Jeremie Bela; Riley McGree, Scott Hogan; Troy Deeney.

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Grimshaw; Reece James, James Husband, Marvin Ekpiteta, Jordan Gabriel; Keshi Anderson, Ryan Wintle, Ken Dougall, Josh Bowler; Gary Madine, Shayne Lavery

Birmingham City vs Blackpool prediction

Both teams will be circumspect in a game neither will want to lose. Neither have been very fluent in front of goal, either. We are predicting a goalless draw.

Prediction: Birmingham City 0-0 Blackpool

Edited by Peter P