Birmingham City vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Bournemouth fell to their first league defeat of the season in midweek as they were beaten by bottom-of-the-table Sheffield Wednesday.

They now remain in the playoffs on goal difference only, and will be determined to create a safety net between themselves and other top-six pursuers.

Birmingham City’s three-game unbeaten run came to an end on Wednesday as they fell to a disappointing 2-1 home loss to Wycombe Wanderers.

That was the first time this campaign that they conceded more than one goal in a single game. Given that they prides themselves on their defensive stability, Aitor Karanka will go that extra mile to ensure it doesn’t happen for a second consecutive match.

Birmingham City vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head

Birmingham have only beaten Bournemouth once in their last 10 meetings and have never won at home against the Cherries in their 10 attempts.

The Blues are on a five-game losing streak against Saturday’s opponents and have conceded 20 goals in those matches including their 8-0 home loss in October 2014.

Their last meeting ended in a 2-1 win to Bournemouth in the League Cup in August 2017.

In the 18 games ever played between the two clubs, Birmingham have won just three times and drawn four, losing the other 11.

Birmingham City vs Bournemouth Team News

Jake Clarke-Slater and Adam Clayton are unlikely to come back into the matchday squad this weekend as they nurse respective calf and ankle injuries.

Zach Jeacock (ankle) and Josh McEachran (ACL) are also set to miss the game.

Jefferson Lerma started his first game since returning from injury last time out and is set to do so again in this game.

Meanwhile, Steve Cook sits out his suspension after picking up a red card in the loss to Sheffield Wednesday.

Birmingham City vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Birmingham City predicted XI (4-5-1): Neil Etheridge, Maxime Colin, Harlee Dean, Marc Roberts, Kristian Pederson, Ivan Sanchez, Mikel San Jose, Gary Gardner, Ivan Sunjic, Jeremie Bela, Lucas Jutkiewicz

Bournemouth predicted XI (3-4-3): Asmir Begovic, Chris Mepham, Lloyd Kelly, Adam Smith, Jack Stacey, Jefferson Lerma Dan Gosling, Philip Billing, Danjuma Groeneveld, Dominic Solanke, Josh King

Birmingham City vs Bournemouth Prediction

Bournemouth will be out for blood after letting their unbeaten league record slip in midweek.

Birmingham will be no pushovers with their defensive solidity, but their attacking threat up top could end up letting them down.

They have rarely faced an attack as strong and clinical as Bournemouth, and that is likely to decide the game in the Cherries' favor.

Prediction: Birmingham City 0-2 Bournemouth