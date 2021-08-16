Birmingham City vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Looking to pick up their second straight victory, Bournemouth travel to St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium to face Birmingham City on Wednesday.

The hosts were held to an uneventful goalless draw last time out, while the visitors claimed a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Birmingham City were denied a third consecutive victory last Saturday as they played out a goalless draw against Stoke City.

Prior to that, the Blues picked up a 1-0 opening-day victory over Sheffield United before beating Colchester United by the same scoreline in the EFL Cup.

After a horrid pre-season where they managed just one win and lost their final three games, head coach Lee Bowyer will so far be impressed with his side’s upturn in form.

Similarly, Bournemouth maintained their unbeaten start to the new season as they claimed a 2-1 victory away to Nottingham Forest.

In a game where the Cherries saw red, David Brooks and Philip Billing scored on either side of Scott McKenna’s equalizer to cap off a solid team outing.

This followed a thrilling 2-2 opening-day draw against West Bromwich Albion two Fridays ago.

Scott Parker’s men also secured their place in the EFL Cup second round courtesy of an emphatic 5-0 victory over Milton Keynes Dons on 31 July and will look to maintain their unbeaten run.

Birmingham City vs Bournemouth Head-To-Head

Bournemouth have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming seven wins from their previous eight outings. Birmingham City have managed just one win, which came back in 2013 courtesy of goals from Andrew Shinnie and Nikola Žigić.

Birmingham City Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-D

Bournemouth Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-W

Birmingham City vs Bournemouth Team News

Birmingham City

The Posh will be without Tahith Chong and Dion Sanderson, who have been sidelined through injuries. Neil Etheridge will also miss the game as he is isolating after contracting COVID-19.

Injured: Tahith Chong, Dion Sanderson

Suspended: None

Bournemouth

Lewis Cook, Steve Cook, Arnaut Danjuma, Jack Stacey and Ben Pearson will all sit out the game as they are presently injured. David Brooks is suspended, having received his marching orders last time out.

Injured: Lewis Cook, Steve Cook, Arnaut Danjuma, Ben Pearson, Jack Stacey

Suspended: David Brooks

Birmingham City vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Birmingham City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Matija Sarkic, Marc Roberts, Harlee Dean, George Friend, Maxime Colin, Gary Gardner, Ryan Woods, Charlie Lakin, Juan Castillo, Lukas Jutkiewicz, Jonathan Leko

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Travers, Jordan Zemura, Zeno Ibsen Rossi, Lloyd Kelly, Adam Smith, Emiliano Marcondes, Kyle Taylor, Philip Billing, Jaidon Anthony, Dominic Solanke, Junior Stanislas

Birmingham City vs Bournemouth Prediction

Birmingham City and Bournemouth have enjoyed a fine start to the new campaign and we expect a thrilling contest on Wednesday. Despite their injury woes, Bournemouth have a significantly stronger crop of players and we predict they will claim a narrow victory.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-2 Bournemouth

Edited by Peter P