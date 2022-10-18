Birmingham City vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19, 2022 

Birmingham City will host Burnley at St. Andrew's on Wednesday (October 19) night in the Championship.

The Blues kicked off their campaign sluggishly but have redeemed themselves to climb to the top half of the table. They beat Hull City 2-0 in their last game. Troy Deeney opening the scoring from the spot after 15 minutes before Juninho Bacuna wrapped up the points with a stunning strike after the restart. Birmingham are 12th in the standings with 19 points from 14 games.

Burnley, meanwhile, have enjoyed a solid campaign under manager Vincent Kompany and will fancy themselves as early promotion favourites with a quarter of the season gone. They carried out a clinical 4-0 trouncing of Coventry City in their last game with three players getting on the scoresheet, including summer signing Anass Zaroury with his maiden goal for the club.

The visitors sit atop the standings with 25 points from 14 games and will look to continue their good run of form.

Birmingham City vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 97 meetings between Birmingham and Burnley. The hosts have won 32 of those games, while the visitors have won 44. There have been 21 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 12 games in this fixture.

The Blues have conceded five goals at home this season, the third-fewest in the division.

The Clarets have picked up 12 points from seven games on the road this season. Only Wigan Athletic and Queens Park Rangers have picked up more.

Vincent Kompany's men have scored 24 league goals this season, the joint-most in the Championship.

Birmingham City vs Burnley Prediction

Birmingham are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last seven games. They have, however, won just one of their last five home games and could struggle here.

Burnley have also won their last two games and are on a brilliant 12-game unbeaten run. They have not lost in their last six games on the road and should come out on top.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-2 Burnley

Birmingham City vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burnley

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in nine of their last ten matchups.)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The last ten games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

