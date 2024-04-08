Birmingham City vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10th 2024 

Birmingham City will host Cardiff City at the St. Andrew's Stadium on Wednesday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have endured a difficult run of results of late and continue their battle for survival in the final stretch of the season. They were beaten 2-1 by Leicester City in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a hard-fought point before their opponents scored a late winner.

Birmingham City sit 22nd in the league table with 42 points from 41 games and will be looking to add to that tally this week.

Cardiff City have hit a rough patch of late and now look set to miss out on the promotion playoffs. They were beaten 3-1 by Hull City in their game at the weekend finding themselves two goals down at the break before Karlan Grant netted what would ultimately prove to be a mere consolation goal in the second half.

The visitors sit 11th in the Championship standings with 56 points from 41 games and will be looking to get their campaign back on track with a win on Wednesday.

Birmingham City vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 71 meetings between Birmingham and Cardiff. The home side have won 30 of those games while the visitors have won twice. There have been 19 draws between the two teams.

The hosts picked up a 1-0 victory in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a 10-game winless streak in this fixture.

The visitors are without a win in their last five games.

Eight of the Blues' 11 league wins this season have come on home turf.

The Bluebirds have scored 46 goals in the English second-tier this season, the second-fewest of any team in the top half of the table.

Birmingham City vs Cardiff City Prediction

Birmingham have lost five of their last six games and have won just one of their last nine. They have lost three of their last four home games and will be desperate for a positive outcome.

Cardiff have lost three of their last four games after going undefeated in their five games prior. They have lost five of their last eight games on the road and could see defeat on Wednesday.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-0 Cardiff City

Birmingham City vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Birmingham City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)