Birmingham City vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29, 2023 

Birmingham City host Cardiff City at the St. Andrew's Stadium on Tuesday (August 29) in the Carabao Cup second round.

The Blues are breathing fire at the moment, winning their last three Championship games following a draw on the opening day. With 10 points in four games, John Eustace's side are third in the league table, behind only Leicester City and Norwich City.

In the first round of the cup, Birmingham made light work of Cheltenham, winning 2-0 on the road. Juninho Bacunha scored a first-half brace.

Meanwhile, Cardiff have won just once in four Championship games, but it came in their most recent outing.

The Welsh side beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1, with Ryan Wintle scoring the winner from the spot in the eighth minute of stoppage time. Having accrued only four points from four games, Cardiff are 17th in the standings.

In the Carabao Cup, the Bluebirds beat Colchester 3-2 on penalties in the last round following a 2-2 stalemate in regulation time. It's worth noting that Cardiff led 2-0 inside the opening 35 minutes but blew their lead before the break.

Birmingham City vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 80th clash between the two sides, with Cardiff winning 31 and losing 29.

Birmingham last beat Cardiff in October 2017; since then, the Bluebirds are unbeaten in nine games in the fixture.

Having beaten Birmingham away from home in February this year, Cardiff are looking to win consecutively on the road for the first time since 1927.

Birmingham have not scored against Cardiff in their last two games. The Blues could go three goalless games for the first time since a run of three between January 2013 and March 2015.

Birmingham City vs Cardiff City Prediction

Birmingham haven't beaten Cardiff in nearly six years, but their rich vein of form holds them in good stead. The hosts can expect another tough game against their bogey team but should win, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Birmingham 2-1 Cardiff

Birmingham City vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Birmingham

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes