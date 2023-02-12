Birmingham City vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14, 2023 

Birmingham City will host Cardiff City at Carrow Road on Tuesday (February 14) in the Championship.

The hosts struggled in the league last month, dropping down the standings, but have begun February on a positive note. Birmingham beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 in their last game. Manchester United loanee Hannibal Mejbri opened the scoring in the first half before Krystian Bielik doubled the Blues' lead early after the restart. Birmingham are 17th in the standings with 38 points from 30 games.

Cardiff, meanwhile, have endured a difficult campaign, finding themselves just outside the relegation zone. They have struggled under new manager Sabri Lamouchi, losing 3-1 to Middlesbrough on Saturday (February 11).

The visitors have picked up 29 points from 31 games this season and sit 21st in the league table. They are just one point above last-placed Blackpool.

Birmingham City vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 78 meetings between Birmingham and Cardiff. The visitors have a narrow 30-29 lead.

Cardiff are unbeaten in their last eight games in the fixture.

Birmingham are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in the fixture.

Cardiff have picked up 12 points on the road in the league this season. Only Reading (11) and Huddersfield Town (10) have picked up fewer.

The Bluebirds are the lowest-scoring side in the English second tier this season, netting just 22 times.

Birmingham City vs Cardiff City Prediction

Birmingham are on a run of back-to-back wins after winning just one of their eight games. Their latest result snapped a four-game losing streak at home.

Cardiff, meanwhile, have lost their last five games and are winless in their last 14 competitive outings. They have lost their last four away games, and the trend could continue.

Prediction: Birmingham City 2-1 Cardiff City

Birmingham City vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Birmingham

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last eight matchups.)

Poll : 0 votes