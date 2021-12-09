Birmingham City vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Birmingham City and Cardiff City go toe-to-toe at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts will head into the game seeking to get one over the visitors after suffering defeats in both home and away fixtures last season.

Birmingham City failed to make it two wins from two last time out as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Millwall.

Prior to that, Lee Bowyer’s side ended their three-game winless run courtesy of a slender 1-0 victory over Blackpool.

With 26 points from 21 games, Birmingham City are presently 16th in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Bristol City.

Cardiff City, meanwhile, suffered their 12th defeat of the season last time out as they were beaten 3-2 by Sheffield United on home turf.

Steve Morison’s men have now lost two of their last three games, with a 2-1 win over Luton Town being the only exception.

Having amassed 21 points from 21 games, Cardiff City are currently 21st in the EFL Championship table, five points above Peterborough United in the relegation zone.

Birmingham City vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head

The results have been split right down the middle in their previous 75 meetings with both sides claiming 29 wins each. The spoils have been shared on 17 different occasions in that time.

Birmingham City Form Guide: L-W-D-L-L

Cardiff City Form Guide: L-W-L-W-W

Birmingham City vs Cardiff City Team News

Birmingham City

Maxime Colin, Tahith Chong and Adan George have all been ruled out of the game due to injury.

Ryan Woods and Gary Gardner remain suspended for the game

Injured: Maxime Colin, Tahith Chong, Adan George

Suspended: Ryan Woods, Gary Gardner

Cardiff City

The Bluebirds will take to the pitch without Sam Bowen and Isaac Vassell, who have been sidelined through injury. Defender Sean Morrison will play no part in the game after receiving his marching orders in the game against Sheffield United last time out.

Injured: Sam Bowen, Isaac Vassell

Suspended: Sean Morrison

Birmingham City vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Birmingham City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Matija Sarkic; Dion Sanderson, Marc Roberts, Harlee Dean; Jeremie Bela, Ivan Sunjic, Jordan James, Jordan Graham; Riley McGree, Scott Hogan; Troy Deeney

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Alex Smithies; Mark McGuinness, Aden Flint, Curtis Nelson; Ryan Giles, Will Vaulks, Joe Ralls, Perry Ng; James Collins, Mark Harris, Kieffer Moore

Birmingham City vs Cardiff City Prediction

While both sides are currently languishing in the bottom half of the table, Birmingham City have been the better side so far and could move into the top half of the table with all three points. However, Cardiff City are unbeaten in their last five games against the hosts and we predict they will force a share of the spoils in this one.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-1 Cardiff City

Edited by Shardul Sant