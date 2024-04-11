Birmingham City vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2024

In a round-43 clash in the Championship, Birmingham City lock horns with Coventry City on Saturday (April 13).

Tony Mowbray's Birmingham are coming off a 1-0 home loss to Cardiff City in midweek. Josh Bowler's 65th-minute strike was the difference between the two sides.

Following the loss, the Blues remain 23rd in the standings, with 42 points from as many games, a point adrift of the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Mark Robin's Coventry are coming off a 2-1 loss at Southampton in midweek. Kyle Walker-Peters gave the Saints an 18th-minute lead before Che Adams doubled the hosts' advantage 20 minutes later.

The Sky Blues pulled one back through Jake Bidwell midway through the second half, but an equaliser wasn't to be. The loss meant that Coventry remain seventh in the points table, with 63 points from 41 games, five adrift of sixth-placed Norwich City in the last promotion playoff place but with a game in hand.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Birmingham-Coventry Championship clash at St. Andrew's.

Birmingham City vs Coventry City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 64 meetings across competitions, Birmingham lead Coventry 24-20.

Birmingham have just one win in 11 meetings with Coventry, losing four, including the last two. The reverse fixture in December saw the Sky Blues win 2-0 at home.

The Blues have won just once in five home games, losing four.

Coventry have three wins in their last five road outings, losing twice.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Birmingham: L-L-W-L-L; Coventry: L-W-L-W-W

Birmingham City vs Coventry City prediction

The two sides have had markedly different campaigns. While Birmingham are struggling to stay afloat in the second division, Coventry have an outside chance of qualifying for the promotion playoffs with four games remaining.

The Blues are in wretched form, winning just once in 10 games, losing seven times. In stark contrast, during the same period, Coventry have had six wins, losing four outings.

In terms of their head-to-head, Birmingham have a slender lead, but Coventry are on a two-game winning run in the fixture. Considering their superior recent form, expect the Sky Blues to extend that streak with a comfortable win.

Pick: Birmingham City 1-2 Coventry City

Birmingham City vs Coventry City betting tips

Tip-1: Coventry to win

Tip-2: Coventry to keep a clean sheet: No (The Sky Blues have had just one shutout in eight games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Three of their last four head-to-head meetings have had at least two goals.)