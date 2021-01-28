Birmingham City vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Birmingham City are set to play host to Coventry City at St. Andrew's on Saturday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Birmingham City come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Preston North End last Thursday at St. Andrew's. A second-half goal from former Manchester City and Celtic attacker Scott Sinclair secured the win for Alex Neil's Preston North End.

Coventry City, on the other hand, beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 today at St. Andrew's. Second-half goals from young Sweden international Viktor Gyokeres, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, and midfielder Jamie Allen sealed the deal for Mark Robins' Coventry City.

Birmingham City vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

In 10 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Birmingham City have won four games, lost three and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw. Both sides managed to muster a combined three shots on target in a tight game.

Birmingham City form guide in the EFL Championship: L-W-L-L-D

Coventry City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-W-L-D

Birmingham City vs Coventry City Team News

Birmingham City

Birmingham City have no known injury issues, and manager Aitor Karanka is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Coventry City

Meanwhile, Coventry City manager Mark Robins will be unable to call upon the services of winger Jodi Jones, attacker Tyler Walker and striker Matt Godden, who are all nursing injuries. There are doubts over the availability of Scotland international Liam Kelly and defender Michael Rose.

Injured: Jodi Jones, Tyler Walker, Matt Godden

Doubtful: Liam Kelly, Michael Rose

Suspended: None

Birmingham City vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Birmingham City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neil Etheridge, Maxime Colin, Mikel San Jose, Harlee Dean, George Friend, Gary Gardner, Ivan Sunjic, Ivan Sanchez, Jon Toral, Jeremie Bela, Lukas Jutkiewicz

Coventry City Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Ben Wilson, Fankaty Dabo, Leo Ostigard, Dominic Hyam, Sam McCallum, Ben Sheaf, Gustavo Hamer, Matty James, Callum O'Hare, Maxime Biamou, Viktor Gyokeres

Birmingham City vs Coventry City Prediction

Birmingham City have not enjoyed the best of seasons so far, and sit 19th in the league table. They have won only one of their last five league games, and have struggled to get going. Striker Scott Hogan has provided some goals, but the likes of Lukas Jutkiewicz and Jon Toral will have to step up.

Coventry City, on the other hand, have been busy in the January transfer window, signing midfielder Matty James and striker Viktor Gyokeres on loan from Premier League clubs. Midfielder Gustavo Hamer has enjoyed some good games, while young Norwegian centre-back Leo Ostigard, another loanee, has done well.

Coventry City are three points ahead of Birmingham City, and have also suffered from inconsistent form. A draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Birmingham City 0-0 Coventry City

