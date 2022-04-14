Birmingham City vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship has entered its final few matches and will continue this weekend, with Birmingham City hosting Coventry City on Friday afternoon.

Birmingham City have been rather inconsistent of late, picking up two wins, two draws and two losses in their last six games. They were beaten 2-0 by high-flying Nottingham Forest last time out as they struggled to create any noteworthy chances to alter the result.

Birmingham City sit 18th in the league table with 45 points from 41 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways as they target a strong finish to the league season.

Coventry City returned to winning ways last weekend, picking up a shock 3-1 away victory over league leaders and promotion favorites Fulham. An own goal and a Victor Gyokeres strike gave the Sky Blues a first-half lead before Callum O'Hare sealed the three points late in the game.

The visitors now sit 10th in the league table with 59 points from 41 games. They will be aiming to build on their latest result as they make a late push for the playoffs.

Birmingham City vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 60 meetings between Birmingham City and Coventry City. The hosts have won 24 of those games, while the visitors have won 17 times. There have been 19 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in November last year. The game ended goalless.

Birmingham City Form Guide: L-W-D-L-D

Coventry City Form Guide: W-L-D-D-L

Birmingham City vs Coventry City Team News

Birmingham City

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge sustained a head injury against Nottingham Forest and is set to miss this weekend's game as a result. Matija Sarkic, George Friend, Adan George, Teden Mengi and Tahith Chong are all injured as well and will be absent.

Injured: Matija Sarkic, George Friend, Adan George, Teden Mengi, Tahith Chong, Neil Etheridge

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Coventry City

The visitors have a couple of absentees ahead of Friday's game. Liam Kelly, Jodi Jones, Jake Clarke-Salter and Matt Godden are all injured, while Jordan Shipley and Josh Eccles are unavailable due to illness and COVID-19 respectively.

Kyle McFadzean is recovering from an injury and is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Liam Kelly, Jodi Jones, Jake Clarke-Salter, Matt Godden

Doubtful: Kyle McFadzean

Unavailable: Jordan Shipley, Josh Eccles

Suspended: None

Birmingham City vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Birmingham City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Connal Trueman; Marc Roberts, Nico Gordon, Maxim Colin; Onel Hernandez, Ivan Sunjic, Gary Gardner, Juninho Bacuna, Kristian Pedersen; Scott Hogan, Lyle Taylor

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Simon Moore; Jake Bidwell, Michael Rose, Dominic Hyam; Fankaty Dabo, Jamie Allen, Ben Sheaf, Gustavo Hamer, Ian Maasten; Callum O'Hare; Viktor Gyokeres

Birmingham City vs Coventry City Prediction

Birmingham City have won just one of their last five league games and have scored just one goal in that period.

Similarly, Coventry City's latest result ended a four-game winless streak but could give them the confidence to win again on Friday.

Birmingham City 0-1 Coventry City

