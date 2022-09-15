Birmingham City vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23 

Birmingham City will welcome Coventry City to St Andrew's Stadium on matchday 11 of the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off a 3-2 away victory over city rivals West Brom in the West Midlands derby, where Scott Hogan scored a hat-trick for the Blues.

Coventry, meanwhile, played out a 2-2 draw at Luton Town in their last outing. The Sky Blues twice came from behind to cancel out Carlton Morris' brace for the hosts.

Mark Robins on tonight's draw. 🗣️ "I am really proud of them. We've defended pretty well for the most part, apart from their two goals, so it's a really good point."

The draw left Mark Robins' side languishing at the bottom of the standings, having garnered just two points from six games. Birmingham, meanwhile, are 14th in the points table, with 11 points to show for their efforts after nine outings.

Birmingham City vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

This will be the 65th meeting between the two teams. Birmingham lead Coventry 24-18 in wins, while 19 games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting in April this year saw Coventry emerge victorious. The Blues raced into an early two-goal lead before Ben Sheaf's first-half brace brought Coventry back on level terms.

Michael Rose and Callum O'Hare's unanswered strikes then helped Coventry claim all three points away from home.

Birmingham City form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-L

Coventry City form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-L

Birmingham City vs Coventry City Team News

Birmingham City

Gary Gardner, Przemyslaw Placheta, George Friend, Harlee Dean, Adan George and Nico Gordon have been sidelined with injury. The hosts have no suspension concerns.

Injured: Gary Gardner, Przemyslaw Placheta, Adan George, Nico Gordon, George Friend

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Coventry City

Marcel Hilssner, Liam Kelly and Callum O'Hare have been sidelined with fitness concerns. Todd Kane is back in contention to start.

Injured: Marcel Hilssner, Liam Kelly, Callum O'Hare

Doubtful: Michael Rose

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Birmingham City vs Coventry City Predicted XIs

Birmingham City (3-4-1-2): John Ruddy (GK); Auston Trusty, Marc Roberts, Dion Sanderson; Jordan Graham, Josh Williams, Tahith Chong, Maxime Colin; Juninho Bacuna; Scott Hogan, Troy Deeney

Coventry (3-5-2): Ben Wilson (GK); Callum Doyle, Kyle McFadzean, Jonathan Panzo; Jake Bidwell, Ben Sheaf, Jamie Allen, Gustavo Hamer, Fankaty Dabo; Matt Godden, Viktor Gyokeres

Birmingham City vs Coventry City Prediction

Coventry have been one of the most disappointing teams in the Championship this season. Birmingham are the more in-form team, having won consecutive games after a run of six outings without victory.

This game is likely to be a cagey affair with few chances, but the hosts should claim a narrow victory.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-0 Coventry City

