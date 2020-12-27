Birmingham City vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Birmingham City are set to play hosts to Derby County at St. Andrew's on Tuesday in their latest EFL Championship game.
Birmingham City come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest yesterday at the City Ground. Chris Hughton's Nottingham Forest enjoyed the lion's share of possession and had more shots on target, but were unable to find the net against Birmingham City.
Derby County, on the other hand, lost 1-0 against Preston North End yesterday at the Pride Park Stadium. The Rams had attacker Martyn Waghorn sent off in the first half, and Preston North End managed to find the net late in the second half courtesy of a goal from midfielder Alan Browne.
Birmingham City vs Derby County Head-to-Head
In 25 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Derby County hold a slight advantage. They have won nine games, lost seven and drawn nine.
The two clubs last faced each other in July this year, with Derby County beating Birmingham City 3-1. Goals from Scotland international Graeme Shinnie, young attacker Morgan Whittaker and midfielder Louie Sibley secured the win for Derby County. Croatian midfielder Ivan Sunjic scored the consolation goal for Birmingham City.
Birmingham City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-L-L-D
Derby County form guide in the EFL Championship: W-D-D-W-L
Birmingham City vs Derby County Team News
Birmingham City manager have no known injury issues and manager Aitor Karanka is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Meanwhile, Derby County interim manager Wayne Rooney will be unable to call upon the services of Wales international Tom Lawrence and veteran center-back Curtis Davies. Forward Martyn Waghorn is suspended.
Injured: Tom Lawrence, Curtis Davies
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Martyn Waghorn
Birmingham City vs Derby County Predicted XI
Birmingham City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Neil Etheridge, Maxime Colin, Marc Roberts, Harlee Dean, George Friend, Ivan Sunjic, Mikel San Jose, Alen Halilovic, Ivan Sanchez, Scott Hogan, Jeremie Bela
Derby County Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Marshall, Nathan Byrne, Andre Wisdom, Matt Clarke, Lee Buchanan, Jason Knight, Krystian Bielik, Graeme Shinnie, Jordon Ibe, Colin Kazim-Richards, Kamil Jozwiak
Birmingham City vs Derby County Prediction
Birmingham City sit 17th in the league table and have won only one of their last five league games. Aitor Karanka's side will rely on the likes of Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz to score the goals, while Ivan Sanchez could prove to be crucial as well.
Derby County, on the other hand, have had some good results under the management of Wayne Rooney. The Rams are 22nd in the league table, but the likes of Kamil Jozwiak and Krystian Bielik have done well in recent weeks, while Colin Kazim-Richards looks likely to lead the line.
Both sides are not in a good position and need to stitch together a run of positive performances. A draw could be on the cards when they lock horns later this month.
Prediction: Birmingham City 1-1 Derby County
