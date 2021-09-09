Birmingham City vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns to action on Friday as Birmingham City play host to Derby County at St Andrew's Stadium.

The hosts played out a 1-1 draw against Barnsley last time out, while Derby County were held to a stalemate by Nottingham Forest.

Birmingham City failed to return to winning ways last time out as they played out a 1-1 draw away to Barnsley.

In an action-packed first half, Callum Styles and Lukas Jutkiewicz scored for either side to force a share of the spoils.

This followed a disappointing second-round exit from the EFL Cup, where they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Fulham two Tuesdays ago.

With eight wins from five outings, Birmingham City are currently eighth in the EFL Championship table, two points and eight places above Friday’s visitors.

Derby County’s poor start to the season continued last time out as they played out a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.

The Rams appeared headed for their first win of the season after Tom Lawrence gave them the lead in the 11th minute, but Brennan Johnson scored with eight minutes remaining on the clock to force a share of the spoils.

Similarly, Wayne Rooney’s men were dumped out of the EFL Cup in their previous outing courtesy of a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sheffield United.

Birmingham City vs Derby County Head-To-Head

With 49 wins from their previous 126 meetings, Derby County have been the slightly superior side in the history of this fixture. Birmingham City have picked up eight fewer wins, while 36 games have ended in draws.

Birmingham City Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-D

Derby County Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-D

Birmingham City vs Derby County Team News

Birmingham City

Dion Sanderson and Neil Etheridge are major doubts for the game as they are presently battling fitness issues.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Dion Sanderson, Neil Etheridge

Derby County

The Rams will be without the services of Colin Kazim-Richards, Krystian Bielik, Jason Knight and Festy Ebosele, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Colin Kazim-Richards, Krystian Bielik, Jason Knight, Festy Ebosele

Suspended: None

Birmingham City vs Derby County Predicted XI

Birmingham City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Matija Sarkic; Marc Roberts, Harlee Dean, George Friend; Maxime Colin, Gary Gardner, Ryan Woods, Jérémie Bela, Tahith Chong; Lukas Jutkiewicz, Scott Hogan

Derby County Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kelle Roos; Nathan Bryne, Phil Jagielka, Curtis Davies, Lee Buchanan; Graeme Shinnie, Max Bird; Kamil Jozwiak, Ravel Morrison, Louie Sibley, Sam Baldock

Birmingham City vs Derby County Prediction

With just two points separating the two sides in the table, this game has all the makings of a proper contest and we expect a riveting encounter on Friday. We predict the spoils will be shared as they head into the game in similar form.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-1 Derby County

Edited by Peter P