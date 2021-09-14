Birmingham City vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Looking to move into the EFL Championship playoff places, Birmingham City welcome Fulham to St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors are currently on an impressive three-game winning streak against the hosts and will be seeking to extend their dominance.

Birmingham City returned to winning ways last Saturday when they beat Derby County 2-0 on home turf.

In a fairly one-sided affair, Scott Hogan and Jeremie Bela scored in either half to hand the Blues all three points.

This followed a 1-1 draw against Barnsley, where Callum Styles and Lukas Jutkiewicz scored for either side to force a share of the spoils.

With three wins and two draws from their opening six games, Birmingham City are currently seventh in the EFL Championship table, two points and five places above Wednesday’s visitors.

Fulham’s blistering form took a halt last time out when they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Blackpool.

In a game where clear-cut chances were at a premium, Josh Bowler came up trumps for Blackpool as he scored the only goal of the game in the 49th minute.

Prior to that, Fulham picked up wins in each of their five games leading up to the defeat, scoring 14 goals and conceding two.

Head coach Marco Silva will now charge his side to quickly bounce back from that defeat and keep within touching distance of West Brom at the top of the table.

Birmingham City vs Fulham Head-To-Head

Fulham have been the slightly superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 31 wins from their previous 93 meetings. Birmingham City have picked up three fewer wins, while 28 games have ended in draws.

Birmingham City Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-W

Fulham Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Birmingham City vs Fulham Team News

Birmingham City

Neil Etheridge remains a doubt for the game as he currently battles fitness issues.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Neil Etheridge

Fulham

The visitors remain without Tom Cairney, Kenny Tete, Terence Kongolo and Harry Wilson, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Tom Cairney, Kenny Tete, Terence Kongolo, Harry Wilson

Suspended: None

Birmingham City vs Fulham Predicted XI

Birmingham City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Matija Sarkic; Marc Roberts, Harlee Dean, George Friend; Maxime Colin, Gary Gardner, Ryan Woods, Jérémie Bela, Tahith Chong; Lukas Jutkiewicz, Scott Hogan

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paulo Gazzaniga; Dennis Odoi, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tim Ream, Joe Bryan; Josh Onomah, Jean Michael Seri; Neeskens Kebano, Fabio Carvalho, Bobby De Cordova-Reid; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Birmingham City vs Fulham Prediction

Fulham failed to move to the top of the table over the weekend and will be looking to quickly bounce back to winning ways after they were stunned by Blackpool away from home.

The hosts have proven they are also no pushovers and we predict a cagey contest, with the spoils shared in an entertaining draw.

Also Read

Prediction: Birmingham City 2-2 Fulham

From Ronaldo's homecoming to Messi's new journey! Follow SK Football on FB for the latest updates

Edited by Peter P