Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Birmingham City have only conceded four goals in their first seven league games this season, but conversely have scored just three times. This means that they are 17th, having picked up seven points.

Aitor Karanka’s side have failed to win in their last five games and come up against a Huddersfield Town who have only lost once in that same period – although their defeat did come during their last outing.

The Terriers succumbed to Preston North End at home on Saturday and they will be determined to get back on track.

Wed: Huddersfield (🏠)

Sat: Preston (🅰️)



Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head

The Blues have failed to beat Huddersfield in their last four meetings, their last win coming in April 2017 – a game played at St Andrew’s.

That is their only victory versus their opponents in their last nine meetings, losing this fixture last season 3-0.

Out of the 14 games between the pair in the last decade, Birmingham have won on only three occasions.

Historically, Birmingham have beaten Huddersfield 38 times and lost on 42 occasions, drawing the other 33 matches.

Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Birmingham will be without Jake Clarke-Salter who is out for a fortnight with a calf injury.

Lukas Jutkiewicz is also set to start again after the striker made his comeback in the goalless draw against QPR.

Injured: Jake Clarke-Salter

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Pipa should be back for the Terriers after missing Saturday’s game due to a knock while Danny Ward remains on the sidelines.

Tommy Elphick and Rarmani Edmonds-Green are also unavailable due to respective injuries while Naby Sarr sits out his suspension after picking up a red card in the club’s last outing.

Injured: Ryan Schofield, Tommy Elphick, Danny Ward, Rarmani Edmonds-Green

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Naby Sarr

Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Birmingham City predicted XI (5-4-1): Neil Etheridge, Maxime Colin, Harlee Dean, Marc Roberts, George Friend, Krisitan Pederson, Mikel San Jose, Gary Gardner, Ivan Sunjic, Lucas Jutkiewicz, Scott Hogan

Huddersfield Town predicted XI (4-3-3): Ben Hamer, Pipa, Christopher Schindler, Richard Stearman, Harry Toffolo, Jonathan Hogg, Juninho Bacuna, Carel Eiting, Josh Koroma, Isaac Mbenza, Fraizer Campbell

Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

The hosts may have been astute at the back but their lack of attacking lethality will be a worry, although they do have their star striker back in the fold.

Huddersfield will hope to bounce back from this weekend’s defeat but may not get the full set of points they are after in a likely draw.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-1 Huddersfield Town