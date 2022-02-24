Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Birmingham City host Huddersfield Town at St Andrew's Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to return to winning ways.

After a 2-2 draw with Stoke City, the Blues were defeated by Reading last weekend, leaving them in 18th place in the league standings with 37 points.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are currently on a 14-game unbeaten run since a 2-1 loss at home to Middlesbrough on November 27 last year.

However, they've won only half the number of games during this run, including two from their last as many outings.

Carlos Corberan's side are fourth with 56 points, just two points off direct promotion spots albeit having played a few more games.

Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town Head-To-Head

There have been 116 clashes between the sides in the past, with Huddersfield narrowly edging Birmingham with 42 wins to 39.

However, each of their last two encounters have ended in a share of the spoils, including a 0-0 draw in the October reverse.

Birmingham City Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-L

Huddersfield Town Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-W

Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Team News

Birmingham City

Head coach Lee Bowyer has Troy Deeney, Scott Hogan, Marc Roberts and George Friend on the treatment table. Manchester United loanee Tahith Chong is also nearing full fitness.

Injured: Troy Deeney, Scott Hogan, Marc Roberts, George Friend, Tahith Chong

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Huddersfield Town

The Terriers have Ryan Schofield, Pipa, Alex Vallejo, Rolando Aarons, and Tino Anjorin out due to injuries.

Manager Carlos Corberan could also choose to start the same XI which beat Cardiff City.

Danny Ward, the side's top-scorer, has gone off the boil since netting a hat-trick against Reading over two months ago. He has scored just once in the subsequent six games.

He should still keep his place in the XI ahead of Josh Koroma, who came off the bench to score in their dramatic win over Cardiff.

Injured: Ryan Schofield, Pipa, Alex Vallejo, Rolando Aarons, Tino Anjorin

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Birmingham City (4-3-3): Neil Etheridge; Jordan Graham, Maxime Colin, Kristian Pedersen, Jérémie Bela; Ryan Woods, Gary Gardner, Jordan James; Juninho Bacuna, Lyle Taylor, Onel Hernández.

Huddersfield Town (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls; Ollie Turton, Tom Lees, Matty Pearson; Sorba Thomas, Lewis O'Brien, Jon Russell, Josh Ruffels; Danel Sinani, Danny Ward, Duane Holmes.

Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Huddersfield are the in-form side between the two but the Blues are no slouches.

Both teams have consistently scored in their last few games and could play out an entertaining draw here.

Prediction: Birmingham City 2-2 Huddersfield Town

