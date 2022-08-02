Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Birmingham City are set to play Huddersfield Town at St Andrew's on Friday in the EFL Championship.

Birmingham City come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Nathan Jones' Luton Town in their most recent fixture.

Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Vincent Kompany's Burnley in their most recent league game. A first-half goal from Dutch left-back Ian Maatsen sealed the deal for Burnley.

Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head

In 19 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Birmingham City have won five games, lost seven and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Championship, with Huddersfield Town beating Birmingham City 2-0. First-half goals from young centre-back Levi Colwill and midfielder Lewis O'Brien secured the win for Huddersfield Town.

Birmingham City form guide in the EFL Championship: D

Huddersfield Town form guide in the EFL Championship: L

Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Birmingham City

Birmingham City could be without midfielder Gary Gardner and centre-back Harlee Dean. Other than that there are no known issues and manager John Eustace is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Gary Gardner, Harlee Dean

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town boss Danny Schofield will be unable to call upon the services of centre-back Matty Pearson and midfielder David Kasumu.

Injured: Matty Pearson, David Kasumu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Birmingham City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): John Ruddy, Dion Sanderson, Marc Roberts, Auston Trusty, Maxime Colin, Ryan Woods, Jordan James, Przemyslaw Placheta, Lukas Jutkiewicz, Scott Hogan, Troy Deeney

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Lee Nicholls, Ollie Turton, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Yuta Nakayama, Josh Ruffels, Jonathan Hogg, Sorba Thomas, Jon Russell, Duane Holmes, Josh Koroma, Danny Ward

Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Birmingham City finished 20th last season, and will hope not to replicate the results of last season. They have signed the likes of Przemyslaw Placheta and Dion Sanderson to the squad.

Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, have lost stars of last season like Harry Toffolo and Lewis O'Brien, as well as the manager who led them to 3rd position in the league last season, Carlos Corberan. It will be interesting to see how they address all these absences.

A draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Birmingham City 0-0 Huddersfield Town

