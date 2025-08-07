Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8th 2025

Birmingham City will invite Ipswich Town to St. Andrew's in their EFL Championship campaign opener on Friday. City are back in the Championship after just one season in the third tier, while Ipswich were relegated from the Premier League last season.

The hosts had a decent run in the preseason and overcame Nottingham Forest 1-0 in their final friendly game last week, thanks to a first-half strike from Jay Stansfield.

The Tractor Boys concluded their preseason with a 100% record. They met Auxerre last week and registered a 3-0 win, thanks to goals from George Hirst, Jacob Greaves, and Ali Al-Hamadi.

Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 85 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a narrow 36-30 lead in wins and 19 games ending in draws.

They last met in the EFL Championship in February 2024, and Ipswich registered a 3-1 home win, extending their unbeaten streak in this fixture to four games.

Four of the last seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The Blues are unbeaten in their last seven home meetings against the visitors, recording three wins.

Birmingham have lost just one of their last 12 competitive home games, while recording 10 wins. They have also kept seven clean sheets in that period.

The visitors, meanwhile, are winless in their last eight competitive games, suffering six defeats.

Ipswich Town's last four defeats in the Championship have been registered on their travels.

The two sides will meet for the second time in the Championship campaign opener. Birmingham recorded a 3-1 win when they last met in the 1995-96 season.

Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town Prediction

The Blues went unbeaten at home in their League One campaign last season and will look to get their season underway with a win. They have lost just one of their last 19 home meetings against the visitors, and are strong favorites.

Kanya Fujimoto is not yet match fit and is unlikely to be a part of the squad for this match. Tyler Roberts is not part of Chris Davies' plans for this season.

The Tractor Boys scored 12 goals in the preseason and will look to continue that form here. They have registered just three wins in competitive games in 2025, with two of them registered on their travels.

Conor Townsend suffered an ACL injury against Auxerre and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Jaden Philogene was also injured in that match and is unlikely to start here. Dara O'Shea has been handed the captain's armband for this season.

Birmingham have the home advantage here and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Birmingham City 2-1 Ipswich Town

Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Birmingham City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

