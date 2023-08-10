Birmingham City vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12, 2023 

Birmingham City host Leeds United at St. Andrew's on Saturday (August 12) in the Championship.

The hosts drew 1-1 with Swansea City in their league opener last weekend. Siriki Dembele's first-half opener was cancelled out by the Swans in the second half. Birmingham then beat Cheltenham Town 2-0 in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, thanks to a Juninho Bacuna brace. Birmingham are 12th in the standings, with one point from an obtainable three.

Leeds, meanwhile, drew 2-2 with Cardiff City at Elland Road in their first game of the season. They recovered from a two-goal deficit, thanks to strikes from Liam Cooper and Crysencio Summerville. Leeds returned to winning ways on Wednesday with a 2-1 comeback win over Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup.

Birmingham City vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 108 competitive meetings, Birmingham and Leeds have won 41 times apiece.

They last faced off in the Championship in 2019, which Leeds won 5-4.

Leeds have won their last two games in the fixture after going winless in three.

Birmingham have kept one clean sheet in four games in the fixture.

The Whites picked up just nine points on the road in the Premier League last season, the second-fewest in the competition.

Birmingham City vs Leeds United Prediction

Birmingham are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last seven games across competitions. They have, however, lost their last two away games.

Leeds, meanwhile, have picked up three wins from their last four games after going winless in 11. They have, however, struggled on the road recently but should do just enough to come out on top.

Prediction: Birmingham 0-1 Leeds

Birmingham City vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leeds

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last six meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of their last six matchups.)