Birmingham City vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023 

Birmingham City will welcome Luton Town to St. Andrew's Stadium for a matchday 34 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday (February 25).

The hostsare coming off a 3-1 defeat at Norwich City on Tuesday (February 21). Chilean midfielder Marcelino Nunez was the star of the show with a brace and an assist.

Luton, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Burnley at the weekend. Ashley Barnes scored the winner from the spot in the 78th minute to help the league leaders leave with all three points.

The defeat left the Hatters in sixth spot, having garnered 50 points from 32 games. Birmingham, meanwhile, are 19th with 38 points to show for their efforts after 33 outings.

Birmingham City vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 66 previous occasions in the past. Birmingham City lead 32-13, while 21 matches ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent meeting, which ended goalless.

Luton have managed just two wins at St Andrew's in the last 40 years, although their most recent win came in February 2021.

Birmingham have lost their last three league games, conceding seven goals.

Their last four head-to-head games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Luton have dropped points from the spot in their last three league games.

Birmingham form guide: L-L-L-W-W; Luton form guide: L-D-D-L-W

Birmingham City vs Luton Town Prediction

Birmingham's three-game losing run has seen them plummet down the standings, leaving them with relegation fears.

Luton, meanwhile, are on a four-game winless run across competitions, putting their promotion aspirations in jeopardy. The Hatters remain in the top six on goal difference, but failure to get all three points on Saturday could see them displaced from the top six in a keenly contested playoff race.

Although either team could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Birmingham 1-1 Luton

Birmingham City vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

