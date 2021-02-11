Birmingham City vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Struggling Birmingham City will host Luton Town in an EFL Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Birmingham City come into this game on the back of a narrow 3-2 defeat against Bournemouth. The defeat pushed Birmingham to 23rd in the table, three points off safety.

Meanwhile, Luton Town come into the game following a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield.

Birmingham City vs Luton Town Head-To-Head

Luton Town have won just once against Birmingham in their last five outings. Birmingham picked up two wins and two other games ended in draws.

The last time the two clubs played each other was in November last year, when the game finished in a 1-1 draw.

Birmingham have lost twice in their last five EFL Championship outings and have picked up only five points from as many games.

Luton's recent run has been more ominous. The club have lost three of their last five matches in the league.

Birmingham City Form Guide: L-D-W-D-L

Luton Town Form Guide: D-L-W-L-L

Birmingham City vs Luton Town Team News

Birmingham City

Central defender Marc Roberts will serve his two-match suspension following his red card against Wycombe Wanderers. Apart from that, manager Aitor Karanka is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Marc Roberts

Luton Town

The home side have a clean bill of health going into the match. Tom Lockyer will also return to action following his three-match suspension.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Birmingham City vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Birmingham City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neil Etheridge, Maxime Colin, Mikel San Jose, Harlee Dean, Kristian Pedersen, Adam Clayton, Gary Gardner, Ivan Sanchez, Jon Toral, Jeremie Bela, Scott Hogan

Luton Town (4-1-4-1): Simon Sluga, James Bree, Martin Cranie, Sonny Bradley, Dan Potts; Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu; Harry Cornick, Luke Berry, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, George Moncur; James Collins.

🚀 Jordan Clark and Georgie Moncs getting in on the act...#COYH pic.twitter.com/3kHyKfCWEP — @LutonTown (@LutonTown) February 9, 2021

Birmingham City vs Luton Town Prediction

Birmingham City will sense an opportunity to get out of the drop zone ahead of their clash against Luton. Their opponents, despite a bright start to the campaign, have faltered in mid-season. Luton's defensive errors have proved costly against bigger teams in the division.

Birmingham City, despite their recent position in the table, are a regular fixture in the Championship. They are expected to use their experience to make amends for their last defeat against Bournemouth.

A win for the home team is on the cards.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-0 Luton Town