Birmingham City vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Birmingham City host Luton Town at St. Andrew's Stadium on Saturday in the EFL Championship.

The Blues haven't won since beating Barnsley towards the end of January, drawing and losing twice each in their next four games.

This has seen them drop to 18th in the league table with 33 points from 31 games. The threat of relegation is becoming real for them as many sides below them have a few games in hand.

Luton, meanwhile, are doing relatively well to sit eighth, with 45 points from 29 games, and have won three of their last four league games.

They endured an embarrassing 5-0 loss to Birmingham in the August reverse and will be looking to avenge the same here.

Birmingham City vs Luton Town Head-To-Head

There have been 64 clashes between the sides before, with Birmingham winning 31 times and losing in only 13 games.

Luton beat them 1-0 in this fixture last season but the Blues avenged the same with a stunning 5-0 shellacking in August last year.

Luton Town FC @LutonTown



3-2 v Bournemouth (H)

2-0 v Reading (A)

2-1 v Bristol City (H)

0-0 v Blackburn (H)



#COYH Four results from the boys that earned the Gaffer his nomination for @SkyBetChamp Manager of the Month for January3-2 v Bournemouth (H)2-0 v Reading (A)2-1 v Bristol City (H)0-0 v Blackburn (H) Four results from the boys that earned the Gaffer his nomination for @SkyBetChamp Manager of the Month for January 👏✅ 3-2 v Bournemouth (H)✅ 2-0 v Reading (A)✅ 2-1 v Bristol City (H)⛔️ 0-0 v Blackburn (H)#COYH

Birmingham City Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-W

Luton Town Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Birmingham City vs Luton Town Team News

Birmingham City

The Blues won't have Taylor Richards, Adan George, Marcel Oakley and Troy Deeney through injuries.

Lyle Taylor and Scott Hogan, who've scored 15 goals between them, will lead the line for the home team once again.

Injured: Taylor Richards, Adan George, Marcel Oakley, Troy Deeney

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Birmingham City FC @BCFC



Lee Bowyer on "Half-time we changed it. We had to come out and take the risk. I thought we gave it a right go in the second-half."Lee Bowyer on #BOUBIR "Half-time we changed it. We had to come out and take the risk. I thought we gave it a right go in the second-half."Lee Bowyer on #BOUBIR.

Luton Town

The Hatters do not have any injuries or suspensions to deal with.

Head coach Nathan Jones might as well field the same XI that beat Barnsley on Tuesday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Birmingham City vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Birmingham City (3-5-2): Neil Etheridge; Kristian Pedersen, Teden Mengi, Maxime Colin; Jeremie Bela, Gary Gardner, Juninho Bacuna, Onel Hernandez, Jordan Graham; Scott Hogan, Lyle Taylor.

Luton Town (3-5-2): James Shea; Kal Naismith, Gabriel Osho, Reece Burke; Amari'i Bell, Pelly Mpanzu, Henri Lansbury, Allan Campbell, James Bree; Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick.

Birmingham City vs Luton Town Prediction

Despite their erratic form, Birmingham have managed to score consistently in their last few games and will likely provide a tough challenge for Luton too.

However, the visitors are in terrific form right now and have the momentum firmly on their side.

We're putting our money on Luton to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-2 Luton Town

Edited by Shardul Sant