Birmingham City vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | January 2, 2023 

Birmingham City will host Middlesbrough at St. Andrew's on Monday (January 2) in the Championship.

The hosts have had mixed results this season but have struggled to pick up points recently, finding themselves in the bottom half of the standings. Birmingham lost 1-0 to Hull City in their last game and could have no complaints after an overall underwhelming display.

Birmingham have picked up 32 points from 25 games this season and are 16th in the league table. Middlesbrough, meanwhile, are enjoying life under new manager Michael Carrick and are now dreaming of promotion months after dreading the possibility of relegation.

They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Blackburn Rovers in their last game, with Marcus Forss and Riley McGree getting on the scoresheet in the second half to overturn an early deficit.

The visitors are sixth in the standings with 36 points.

Birmingham City vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 122 meetings between Birmingham and Middlesbrough. The hosts lead 47-39, while 36 games have been drawn.

The visitors have won their last two games in the fixture after winning just one of their previous five.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games across competitions.

Middlesbrough have scored 38 league goals this season. Only Sheffield United (43) and league leaders Burnley (50) have scored more.

The Blues have conceded 26 goals in the Championship this season, the joint-second fewest of any side in the bottom half of the standings.

Seven of the Boro's nine league defeats this season have come away from home.

Birmingham City vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Birmingham are on a run of back-to-back winless defeats and have won just one of their last six games. They have also lost two of their last three home games and could struggle here.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, have won their last two games and six of their last seven across competitions. They have performed well on the road recently and should pick up maximum points here.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-2 Middlesbrough

Birmingham City vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of the visitors' last six games.)

