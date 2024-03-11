Birmingham City vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2024

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Birmingham City and Middlesbrough square off at the St Andrew's Stadium on Tuesday.

Having lost the last four meetings between the two sides, the Blues will head into the midweek clash looking to get one over the visitors and steer clear of the danger zone.

Birmingham City continue to struggle for results at the wrong end of the table as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Millwall at the Den on Saturday. The Blues have now gone four consecutive games without a win, picking up just one point from a possible 12 since a 2-1 victory over Sunderland on February 17.

This poor run of results has seen Birmingham City drop to 21st place in the Championship table, just one point above the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough secured back-to-back league wins for the first time since December as they saw off Queens Park Rangers 2-0 at the weekend. This followed a comfortable 3-1 victory over 10-man Norwich City on March 6 which saw their two-game losing run come to an end.

This upturn in form has rekindled Middlesbrough’s dreams of a playoff spot as they now sit 11th in the league table, eight points adrift of the top-six places.

Birmingham City vs Middlesbrough Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 47 wins from the last 124 meetings between the sides, Birmingham City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Middlesbrough have picked up 41 wins since their first encounter in September 1899, while the spoils have been shared on 36 occasions.

Birmingham City are on a four-game losing streak against Boro, conceding seven goals and scoring just once since a 2-0 victory in October 2021.

Middlesbrough currently boast the division’s sixth-best away record, having picked up 26 points from their 18 games on their travels so far.

Birmingham are unbeaten in five of their last six home matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and two draws since late December.

Birmingham City vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Middlesbrough appear to have hit their stride once again and will look to make a late push for the playoff places. Boro have won their last four games against Birmingham and we fancy them to claim all three points again, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-2 Middlesbrough

Birmingham City vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Middlesbrough to win

Tip 2: First to score - Middlesbrough (Boro have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Birmingham)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been at least 11 corner kicks in four of their last five clashes)