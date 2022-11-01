Birmingham City vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | November 2nd 2022

Birmingham City play host to Millwall at St. Andrew's Stadium in round 19 of the EFL Championship on Wednesday.

The Lions head into their midweek clash unbeaten in seven consecutive games against the hosts and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Birmingham City returned to winning ways on Friday when they saw off Queens Park Rangers 2-0 on home turf.

This followed a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers on October 22 which saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Birmingham City are currently 12th in the EFL Championship table after claiming 23 points from 17 games.

Meanwhile, Millwall were sent crashing down to earth last time out as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Huddersfield Town.

Prior to that, they were on a four-game winning streak, scoring nine goals and shipping two in that time.

With 26 points from 17 games, Millwall are currently eighth in the league table, level on points with seventh-placed Watford.

Birmingham City vs Millwall Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 53 meetings between the sides, Birmingham City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Millwall have picked up 15 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 different occasions.

Millwall are unbeaten in seven straight games against Birmingham City, claiming three wins and four draws since a 2-0 loss in November 2018.

Birmingham City are unbeaten in their last four home matches, picking up two draws and two wins in that time.

Millwall have struggled for results away from home, where they hold the league’s third-worst record with five points from their eight games this season.

Birmingham City vs Millwall Prediction

While Millwall will be looking to return to winning ways, they have struggled for results away from home, where they are currently on a run of one win from their last nine matches across all competitions. We predict Birmingham City will build on their win over QPR and claim all three points once again.

Prediction: Birmingham City 2-0 Millwall

Birmingham City vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Birmingham City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of the last 10 meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of their last eight encounters)

