Birmingham City vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2nd 2023

Birmingham City will welcome Millwall to the St Andrew's Stadium for an EFL Championship match on Saturday.

The matchday five clash will pit third against 11th in the table. The hosts have garnered 10 points from four games, while Millwall have six points to show for their efforts in four games.

Birmingham City are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat against Cardiff on home turf in the EFL Cup. Rubin Colwill, Ryan Wintle and Kion Etete all scored to help the Welsh outfit qualify over their 10-man hosts.

Millwall, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Stoke City. Kevin Nisbet's 38th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Birmingham City vs Millwall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 55 occasions in the past. Birmingham City were victorious on 24 occasions, Millwall have 15 wins to their name while 16 previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2023 when Birmingham claimed a 1-0 away win.

The last four head-to-head games at St Andrew's have ended in a draw.

Birmingham City's two league games this season have seen stoppage-time winners.

Four of Millwall's five games in all competitions this season have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Millwall have not lost on any of their last seven visits to Birmingham City.

Birmingham City vs Millwall Prediction

Birmingham City were lackluster in their EFL Cup elimination by Cardiff City in midweek. The Blues will turn their focus back to the league scene where they have started impressively and remain unbeaten. Up next for them will be Millwall, with the Lions' visit representing a tricky proposition, having not beaten them at home in a decade.

Millwall, on their part, have started the season indifferently but ended their three-game losing streak with their victory over Stoke City last week. The Bermondsey outfit will be the fresher side and have had extra days of rest following their early ouster from the League Cup.

We are backing the hosts to claim a routine win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Birmingham City 2-0 Millwall

Birmingham City vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Birmingham City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals