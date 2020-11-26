Birmingham City vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Birmingham City’s 1-1 draw away to Luton Town in midweek means they currently sit 17th and six points from the bottom three.

The hosts have claimed just five points from their last five games and will be determined to claim a long-awaited three points again to extend their buffer from the relegation zone.

Their opponents, Millwall, have drawn all of their last four games and have not won a game in a month.

A victory would take them within touching distance of the playoffs once again but a loss could see them sink into the bottom half of the table.

Birmingham City vs Millwall Head-to-Head

Both games between the pair last season ended in draws, Birmingham being the side that last came out victorious in an encounter.

However, the Blues haven’t defeated the Lions at St Andrew’s since October 2013 – five home games ago.

In six of the last seven face-offs, at least one team has ended with a clean sheet.

The hosts have beaten Millwall in 23 of their 49 clashes historically, losing and drawing 13 games apiece.

Birmingham City vs Millwall Team News

Both Adam Clayton and Zach Jeacock remain sidelined due to ankle injuries. Happily for Blues fans, Kristian Pederson has made his return to the squad after being named as a substitute.

Long-term absentees Jake Clarke-Salter and Josh McEachran are also available for selection, with the former named in the starting line-up in midweek.

Injured: Adam Clayton, Zach Jeacock

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mahlon Romeo is unavailable for this encounter as he continues to nurse a knock he picked up a week ago.

Connor Mahoney and Mason Bennett missed their midweek game against Reading with thigh problems and both are subsequently doubts ahead of this game.

Troy Parrott could start in attack again after being handed his first start on Wednesday since his loan move from Tottenham.

Injured: Mahlon Romeo

Doubtful: Connor Mahoney, Mason Bennett

Suspended: None

Birmingham City vs Millwall Predicted XI

Birmingham City predicted XI (5-3-2): Neil Etheridge, Maxime Colin, Marc Roberts, Harlee Dean, Jake Clarke-Salter, George Friend, Mikel San Jose, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Gary Gardner, Lucas Jutkiewicz, Scott Hogan

Millwall predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bartosz Bialkowski, Ryan Leonard, Shaun Hutchinson, Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace, Shaun Williams, Ryan Woods, Jed Wallace, Ben Thompson, Scott Malone, Troy Parrott

Birmingham City vs Millwall Prediction

It’s fair to say that both sides are on a bit of a lull, so this one may not be a fantastic spectacle to watch.

Furthermore, we may not find a winner – or even a goal. A draw is a result neither side will desire but may end up getting when all is said and done.

Prediction: Birmingham City 0-0 Millwall