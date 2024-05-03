Birmingham City vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2024 

Birmingham City will host Norwich City at the St Andrew's Stadium on Saturday in the final round of the 2023-24 Championship campaign.

The home side have endured a poor campaign but will have one last chance this weekend to perhaps save their season. They played out a 1-1 draw with fellow relegation battlers Huddersfield Town last time out as Koji Miyoshi opened the scoring at the end of the first-half, before their opponents leveled the scores at the start of the second forty-five.

Birmingham City sit 22nd in the table with 47 points so far. They must now win on Saturday and hope results elsewhere go their way to avoid the drop.

Norwich City meanwhile have picked up important points of late and now look set to secure a spot in the promotion playoffs. They played out a 2-2 draw against Swansea City last time out and perhaps deserved more from the game but failed to convert their chances, particularly in the first-half.

The visitors sit fifth in the table with 73 points and only need a point on Saturday to guarantee a playoff spot.

Birmingham City vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 76 meetings between Birmingham and Norwich. The hosts have won 23 of those games while the visitors have won 30 times. There have been 23 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last seven games in this fixture

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 11 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2017.

Nine of the Blues' 12 league wins this season have come on home turf.

The Canaries have conceded 63 goals this season, the highest of any team in the top-six of the Championship table.

Birmingham City vs Norwich City Prediction

Birmingham are on a run of back-to-back draws and have won just one of their last five matches. They have won two of their last three home matches and will be desperate for a positive result this weekend.

Norwich have also drawn their last two matches and have lost just one of their last nine. They have won just two of their last nine games on the road but should have enough to come out on top here.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-2 Norwich City

Birmingham City vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Norwich

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in just four of their last five matchups)