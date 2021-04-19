Birmingham City vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest will square off at St Andrew's on Wednesday, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

The game will pit two sides who are just above the relegation zone and will each be looking to pick up maximum points. The hosts currently sit in 19th spot, nine points above the dropzone. Nottingham Forest are just one point ahead in 16th place.

Birmingham City come into this fixture on the back of a morale-boosting 1-0 win away to Rotherham United. A last-minute strike by Harlee Dean was enough to give the Blues all three points.

Nottingham Forest suffered a 2-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town on home turf. Juninho Bacuna and Aaron Rowe were on the scoresheet for the Terriers.

The best of the action from #ROTBIR. 💚🖤



Brought to you by @BoyleSports.

Birmingham City vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

This will be the 120th meeting between the sides and they are almost evenly matched in their head-to-head record.

Nottingham Forest have a slight advantage with 43 wins and 35 draws to their name, while Birmingham have been victorious on 41 occasions in the past.

Their most recent meeting came on Boxing Day 2020 when they could not be separated in a goalless draw.

The hosts are currently on a four-game unbeaten run, with three victories registered in their last four matches. Forest's loss to Huddersfield halted their own four-game unbeaten run.

Birmingham City form guide: W-W-D-W-L

Nottingham Forest form guide: L-D-W-W-D

Birmingham City vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Birmingham City

The hosts have two players ruled out through injury. Midfielder Alen Halilovic (ankle) and Jon Toral (hamstring) are both unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension worries for head coach Lee Bowyer.

Injuries: Alen Halilovic, Jon Toral

Suspension: None

Nottingham Forest

The visitors have midfielder Harry Arter and forward Joe Lolley ruled out with calf and hamstring injuries respectively.

Tobias Figueiredo, Fouad Bachirou and Gaetan Bong will also be missing in action for Forest.

There are no suspension worries for manager Chris Hughton.

Injuries: Harry Arter, Joe Lolley, Tobias Figueiredo, Fouad Bachirou, Gaetan Bong

Suspension: None

Season card update for the 2021-22 season 🎟️



As a thank you for your support during these difficult times, the club have frozen season card prices for 2021-22. #NFFC

Birmingham City vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba (GK); Tyler Blackett, Scott McKennie, Joe Warrall, Cyrus Christie; James Garner, Ryan Yates; Alex Mighten, Filip Krovinovic, Anthony Knockaert; Lewis Grabban

Birmingham City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Neil Etheridge (GK); Kristian Pedersen, Marc Roberts, Harlee Dean; Steve Seddon, Ivan Sunjic, Gary Gardner, Maxime Colin; Riley McGree; Lukas Jutkiewicz, Jonathan Leko

Birmingham City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

The fact that very little separates the two sides in the standings shows that they are almost evenly matched. Their recent form is also similar, as well as their playing styles.

We are predicting a share of the spoils with goals scored at both ends.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-1 Nottingham Forest