Birmingham City vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Birmingham City are set to host Nottingham Forest on Saturday in another round of Championship football.

After losing just once in their first five league games this campaign, Birmingham City have quickly run out of steam.

They were beaten 2-0 by Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday, thereby extending their winless streak to four games.

Birmingham City have scored just once in those four games and have conceded nine goals in that period. They sit 15th in the Championship with 12 points from 10 games and will be looking to win on Saturday to boost morale in the side.

In contrast, Nottingham Forest began their Championship campaign in a rather calamitous manner. They failed to win any of their first seven league games, losing six of them and drawing once.

Nottingham Forest have, however, hit a good patch recently and are unbeaten in three straight games. They beat Barnsley 3-1 away from home and will be looking to build on their newfound form at the weekend.

Nottingham Forest are currently 20th in the Championship but will now be looking to move up the table.

Birmingham City vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

There have been exactly 120 meetings between Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest in the past. Nottingham Forest have won 43 of those games while Birmingham City have won just two less. A total of 36 meetings have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in a Championship clash back in April. The game ended 1-1.

Birmingham City Form Guide: L-D-L-L-W

Nottingham Forest Form Guide: W-D-W-L-L

Birmingham City vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Birmingham City

Kristian Pedersen and Ivan Sanchez are both unavailable for selection due to injuries and will miss the game at the weekend. All other players are available to manager Lee Bowyer.

Injured: Ivan Sanchez, Kristian Pedersen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest

Jordi Osei-tutu and Rodrigo Ely are both out injured and are not expected to feature against Birmingham City.

Injured: Jordi Osei-tutu, Rodrigo Ely

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Birmingham City vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Birmingham City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Matija Sarkic; Marc Roberts, Harlee Dean, Dion Sanderson; Jeremie Bela, Ivan Sunjic, Ryan Woods, Maxime Colin; Tahith Chong; Troy Deeney, Scott Hogan

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (3-4-3): Brice Samba (GK); Scott McKenna, Joe Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo; Max Lowe, James Garner, Ryan Yates, Djed Spence; Joe Lolley, Brennan Johnson; Philip Zinckernagel

Birmingham City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Birmingham City have won just one game in their last seven across all competitions and are winless in their last four. They have scored just one goal in that period and have conceded nine.

Nottingham Forest have been in good form lately and have won two of their last three games, drawing the other. Their good form should continue on Saturday.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-2 Nottingham Forest

