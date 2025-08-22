Birmingham City vs Oxford United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025 

Birmingham City and Oxford United will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday three clash on Saturday (August 23rd). The game will be played at St. Andrew's Stadium.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 comeback away win over Blackburn Rovers last weekend. They went behind to Todd Cantwell's 50th-minute strike and Blackburn were seemingly on ther way to victory but a stunning end to the game saw their visitors snatch all three points at the death. Jay Stansfield equalized in the 90th minute while Lyndon Dykes scored the match-winner deep into injury time.

Ad

Trending

Oxford United, meanwhile, suffered a 3-2 defeat away to Hull City. A thrilling first half saw four goals scored, with Joe Gelhardt and Matt Crooks scoring to twice put the hosts ahead. Will Lankshear and Cameron Brannagan scored for Oxford to equalize on each occasion. Oliver McBurnie scored the match-winner for Hull in the third minute of second half stoppage time.

The loss left them in 20th spot in the standings on zero points. Birmingham City are sixth with four points to their name.

Ad

Birmingham City vs Oxford United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 27 occasions in the past. Birmingham City were victorious 10 times, Oxford United were victorious eight times while nine games ended in a share of the spoils.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since August 2016 when Oxford United advanced with a 1-0 extratime victory in the EFL Cup.

Birmingham's three competitive games this season have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Oxford's three games this season have been decided by a one-goal margin.

The two sides have not met in league action since December 1998 when Birmingham City claimed a 7-1 away win in the Championship.

Ad

Birmingham City vs Oxford United Prediction

Birmingham City won League One last season to return to the Championship in their first attempt. They have made an impressive start to the season and are also through to the second round of the League Cup.

Oxford United, for their part, have struggled with two losses, although both their games this season have been tightly contested.

Backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Ad

Prediction: Birmingham City 2-1 Oxford

Birmingham City vs Oxford United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Birmingham City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More