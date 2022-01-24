Birmingham City vs Peterborough United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Aiming to pull clear of the relegation places, Peterborough United take a trip to the St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium to face Birmingham City on Tuesday.

The hosts head into the game fresh off the back of ending their seven-game winless run and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Birmingham City finally gave their fans something to cheer for as they claimed a 2-1 victory over Barnsley on Saturday.

Prior to that, Lee Bowyer’s men were on a run of seven games without a win, losing five and claiming two draws.

With 31 points from 27 games, Birmingham City are currently 17th in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Swansea City.

Meanwhile, Peterborough United failed to steer clear of the relegation places last time out as they fell to a 3-0 defeat against West Bromwich Albion.

Prior to that, Darren Ferguson’s men progressed to the next round of the FA Cup courtesy of a 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers before losing 4-1 at the hands of Coventry City a week later.

With 19 points from 25 games, Peterborough United are currently 22nd on the log, three points behind Reading just outside the drop zone.

Birmingham City vs Peterborough United Head-To-Head

With six wins from the last 15 meetings between the sides, Birmingham City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Birmingham City Form Guide: L-L-D-L-W

Peterborough United Form Guide: W-L-W-L-L

Birmingham City vs Peterborough United Team News

Birmingham City

The hosts remain without the likes of Ivan Sanchez, Troy Deeney, Jordan Graham and Taylor Richards, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Ivan Sanchez, Troy Deeney, Jordan Graham, Taylor Richards

Suspended: None

Peterborough United

Jack Marriott continues his spell on the sidelines through injury and is set to miss Monday’s game.

Injured: Jack Marriott

Suspended: None

Birmingham City vs Peterborough United Predicted XI

Birmingham Predicted XI (3-5-2): Neil Etheridge; Marc Roberts, Teden Mengi, Maxime Colin; Ivan Sunjic, Ryan Woods, Gary Gardner, Jeremie Bela, Kristian Pedersen; Onel Hernandez, Lukas Jutkiewicz

Peterborough United Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Cornell; Nathan Thompson, Josh Knight, Ronnie Edwards, Bali Mumba; Harrison Burrows, Jack Taylor, Oliver Norburn, Jorge Grant; Siriki Dembele, Sammie Szmodics

Birmingham City vs Peterborough United Prediction

Buoyed by their win over Barnsley last time out, Birmingham City will head into the game with renewed confidence and look to strengthen their position in the top half of the table.

We are backing them to come away with all three points, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Birmingham City 2-1 Peterborough United

Edited by Peter P