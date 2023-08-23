Birmingham City vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th August 2023

Birmingham City host Plymouth Argyle at the St. Andrew's Stadium on Saturday for a clash in the EFL Championship, looking to pick up their third consecutive win of the season.

The Blues have made a fine start to the 2023-24 campaign, collecting seven points from three games to sit in fourth position in the standings.

John Eustace's side drew 1-1 with Swansea City in their opening weekend, before seeing off Leeds United (1-0) and Bristol City (2-0) in back-to-back games.

During this run, Birmingham also reached the second round of the Carabao Cup following a 2-0 win over Cheltenham.

On the other hand, things haven't been so smooth for Plymouth Argyle, who have won just once in three league matches this season.

That victory came in their opening game, as the Pilgrims beat Huddersfield 3-1 in their first EFL Championship game in over 13 years.

Plymouth even followed it up with a 2-0 defeat of Leyton Orient in the first round of the Carabao Cup, but went off the boil thereafter.

A 0-0 draw with Watford was followed by a 2-1 home loss to Southampton.

Therefore, with just four points in three games, the Devon outfit are currently languishing in 11th position in the table.

Birmingham City vs Plymouth Argyle Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only 13 previous clashes between the sides, with Birmingham winning on seven occasions and losing just four times.

In the league matches, Birmingham City are unbeaten against Plymouth in four games.

In their most recent outing, which took place in January 2022, Plymouth beat Birmingham 1-0 in extra time of their first-round clash in the FA Cup.

This will be their first league meeting since April 2009.

Having won their last two league matches, Birmingham are aiming for their third consecutive victory for the first time since November 2021.

Birmingham City vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction

Birmingham City have started their season on a bright note and enter the fixture as favorites. Plymouth, having achieved promotion to the second division for the first time in 13 years, have expectedly struggled to find their feet, and the trend could continue here against an in-form Blues side.

Prediction: Birmingham City 2-1 Plymouth Argyle

Birmingham City vs Plymouth Argyle Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Birmingham City to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes