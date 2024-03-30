Birmingham City vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1st 2024

Birmingham City will host Preston North End at the St. Andrew's Stadium on Monday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have struggled for results in the league this season and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone as the regular season runs to an end. They were beaten 2-1 by Queens Park Rangers in their game on Friday and had looked set to be headed toward a point before their opponents scored the winner in additional time.

Birmingham City sit 21st in the league table with 39 points from 39 games and will be looking to add to that tally come Monday.

Preston North End, meanwhile, are playing well at the moment and are making a late push for the promotion playoff spots. They beat last-placed Rotherham United 3-0 last time out with Duane Holmes opening the scoring before Emil Riis Jacobsen scored a brace to seal the points for Ryan Lowe's men.

The visitors sit eighth in the Championship standings with 59 points picked up so far. They will be looking to continue their good run of form when they play next week.

Birmingham City vs Preston North End Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the 105th meeting between Birmingham and Preston. The home side have won 37 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won five more. There have been 25 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won just one of their last six games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

The Blues have conceded 61 goals in the English second tier this season. Only five teams have conceded more, three of which currently occupy the relegation spots.

Birmingham City vs Preston North End Prediction

Birmingham are on a four-game losing streak and are without a win in their last seven matches. They have lost their last three home matches and will be desperate to snap that streak on Monday.

Preston are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last 10 matches. They are undefeated in their last four away outings and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Birmingham City 2-1 Preston North End

Birmingham City vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Birmingham City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)