Birmingham City vs Preston Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21, 2023 

Birmingham City and Preston North End will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 28 fixture on Saturday (January 21).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 comeback win at League One side Forest Green Rovers in an FA Cup third round replay in midweek. Ben Stevenson put the hosts ahead in the eighth minute, but a second-half fightback from Birmingham saw Lukas Jutkiewicz and Kevin Long score to help their side progress to the next round.

Preston, meanwhile, will look to rebound from their harrowing 4-0 defeat against Norwich City at home last weekend. Teemu Pukki and Kieran Dowell scored braces to help the Canaries claim maximum points.

The defeat saw the Lilywhites drop to the 13th spot, having garnered 37 points from 27 games. Birmingham, meanwhile, sit in 18th place with 32 points.

Birmingham City vs Preston Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 102 previous occasions. Preston lead 40-37.

Their most recent meeting in September 2022 saw Birmingham claim a 1-0 away win.

Birmingham have kept just one clean sheet in their last ten games across competitions.

Preston have conceded in eight of their last nine games but have kept a clean sheet in their last three visits to Birmingham.

Birmingham are seeking a first league double over the Lilywhites since the 2000-01 season.

Preston have garnered 24 points on the road this season, the third-best record in the league, behind Sheffield United (27) and Burnley (25).

Birmingham City vs Preston Prediction

Birmingham have their last four league games, leaving them eerily close to the relegation zone. The Blues have just a six-point cushion over the bottom three, so a negative result could draw them into a relegation scrap.

Preston, meanwhile, have been one of the league's best travellers and will fancy their chances of leaving Birmingham with maximum points.

The visitors should compound Birmingham's misery with another defeat with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-2 Preston North End

Birmingham City vs Preston Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Preston to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

