Birmingham City vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Birmingham City and QPR will trade tackles at St Andrew's on Saturday with three points at stake on matchday 33 of the EFL Championship.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a 3-1 defeat at home to Norwich City. Teemu Pukki was the star of the show with a brace for the Canaries, while Ivan Sanchez was on the scoresheet for Birmingham City.

QPR could only play out a goalless draw away to Preston North End. This stalemate halted their four-game winning run.

That draw meant both sides remained level on points in 13th and 14th-place respectively. Birmingham City are further below in 21st spot, just one place and two points above the relegation zone.

Birmingham City vs QPR Head-to-Head

This will be the 63rd meeting between the two sides but there is very little to choose between them in their head-to-head records.

Birmingham City have the slightly superior record with 23 wins and 17 draws, while QPR have been victorious on 22 previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in October last year when both sides had to share the spoils in a goalless draw.

Birmingham City have been in poor form of late, with just one win registered from their last five league games. QPR, on the other hand, are the second most in-form team in the league, having lost just one of their last eight games in the competition.

This is a far cry from their earlier performance that had seen them go nine games without a win.

Birmingham City form guide: L-W-L-L-L

QPR form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Birmingham City vs QPR Team News

Birmingham City

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: N/A

Suspension: none

QPR

Three players have been ruled out for the trip to Birmingham City. Jordy de Wijs (discomfort), Charlie Owens (knee) and Luke Amos (ACL) will not be available for selection by manager Mark Warburton.

There are no suspension worries for the capital side.

Injuries: Charlie Owens, Luke Amos, Jordy de Wijs

Suspension: None

Birmingham City vs QPR Predicted XI

Birmingham City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neil Etheridge (GK); Kristian Pedersen, Harley Dean, Jean Clarke-Salter, Maxime Colin; Mikel San Jose, Gary Gardner; Ivan Sanchez, Alen Halilovic, Jeremie Bela; Scott Hogan

QPR Predicted XI (5-3-2): Seny Diang (GK); Lee Wallace, Yoann Barbet, Geoff Cameron, Robert Dickie, Todd Kane; Stefan Johansen, Dominic Ball, Ilias Chair; Charlie Austin, Lyndon Dykes

Birmingham City vs QPR Prediction

QPR have momentum going for them and they will be keen to return to winning ways against Birmingham City.

The hosts are capable of getting the result on home soil but Mark Warburton's side could ultimately have too much firepower in the tank.

We are predicting a narrow victory for the Hoops.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-2 QPR