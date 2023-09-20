Birmingham City host Queens Park Rangers at St Andrew's on Friday (September 22) in the Championship.

The hosts enjoyed a strong start to their league campaign but have dropped off the pace recently. Birmingham lost 2-1 to Preston North End in their last league outing. They took the lead via a Jay Stansfield strike before Preston scored twice in the second half to take the win.

Birmingham are seventh in the league table with 11 points from seven games.

QPR, meanwhile, have struggled for form this season, finding themselves close to the relegation zone. They drew 1-1 with Swansea City last time out finding. QPR conceded after seven minutes before Lyndon Dykes came off the bench to head home a late equaliser.

Birmingham City vs Queens Park Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 67 meetings between the two sides, with Birmingham leading 26-24.

Birmingham have won their last two games in the fixture after winning one of their previous six.

QPR are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.

QPR's two league wins this season have come away from home.

Birmingham are one of six teams in the second tier this season yet to lose at home.

Birmingham City vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

Birmingham are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are winless in four games across competitions. They're winless in two home games.

QPR, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won one of their last six games across competitions. They have won two of their last three away games, so a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Birmingham 1-1 QPR

Birmingham City vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last six meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Birmingham's' last five games.)