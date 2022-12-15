Birmingham City vs Reading Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16th 2022

Birmingham City will host Reading at St Andrew's on Friday in another round of EFL Championship football.

The home side have had mixed results this season but are currently pushing for the top half of the table. They played out a goalless draw against Blackpool in their last league outing and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

Birmingham have picked up 29 points from 22 games this season and currently sit 14th in the league standings. They are just four points above the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap this weekend.

Reading, meanwhile, enjoyed a strong start to their season but dropped off the pace over the last two months and have only just begun to recover. They returned to competitive action with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Coventry City, with Amadou Salif scoring the sole goal of the game with a close-range header just before the hour mark.

The visitors sit eighth in the league table with 32 points from 22 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this Friday.

Birmingham City vs Reading Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 45 meetings between Birmingham City and Reading. The hosts have won 17 of those games while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been 12 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last two games in this fixture after winning just one of their six games prior.

The home side are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Reading have picked up just nine points away from home in the league this season. Only Millwall and Huddersfield Town have picked up fewer.

The Blues have the joint-second-best defensive record on home turf in the Championship this season with a goal concession tally of 10.

The Royals have conceded 30 league goals this season. Only three Championship sides have conceded more, all of which currently occupy the relegation zone.

Birmingham City vs Reading Prediction

Birmingham are on a three-game winless run and have won just two of their last eight games. They are winless in their last three home games and could struggle here.

Reading are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their nine games prior. They have, however, won just one of their last six away matches and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Birmingham City 2-2 Reading

Birmingham City vs Reading Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The last six matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in their last six matchups)

