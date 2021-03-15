Birmingham City vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Birmingham City and Reading will trade tackles at St Andrew's on Wednesday, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

This matchday 37 fixture will pit two sides with different objectives against one another. Fifth-placed Reading have promotion ambitions, while Birmingham City are 19th and are nervously looking to avoid the drop.

The hosts come into this fixture on the back of a 3-0 defeat at home to Bristol City. Goals from Kasey Palmer, Antoine Semenyo and Callum O'Dowda gave the Robins all three points.

Reading could not be separated from Nottingham Forest in their last fixture. A late goal by Yakoun Meite canceled out Thomas Holmes' own goal to ensure both sides shared the spoils.

Harlee Dean's post-match comments after Robins loss.

Birmingham City vs Reading Head-to-Head

This will be the 33rd meeting between the sides and Birmingham City have a slightly better head-to-head record.

The Blues were victorious on 16 previous occasions, while Reading have 14 wins to their name. The sides have shared the spoils on 12 occasions in the past.

Their most recent meeting came on 9 December 2020. A first-half brace from Jon Toral helped Birmingham City secure a 2-1 victory away from home.

The hosts have been in disastrous form of late, with just two wins recorded from their last 12 games.

Reading are unbeaten in four games. They will be looking to get back to winning ways after their stalemate with Nottingham Forest halted their three-game winning run.

Birmingham City form guide: L-L-D-W-L

Reading form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Birmingham City vs Reading Team News

Birmingham City

The hosts have no known injury or suspension concerns ahead of this match.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Reading

Four players have been sidelined for the trip to Birmingham. Michael Morrison (muscle), Andy Rinomhote (hamstring), John Swift (hamstring) and Felipe Araruna (knee) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Veljko Paunović.

Injuries: Felipe Araruna, John Swift, Michael Morrison, Andy Rinomhote

Suspension: None

🎉 Wishing a Happy Birthday to Royals striker Sam Baldock who turns 3⃣2⃣ today!



Have a good one, Sam! 👊 pic.twitter.com/QPUyH8g1G4 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) March 15, 2021

Birmingham City vs Reading Predicted XI

Birmingham City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neil Etheridge (GK); Kristian Pedersen, Harley Dean, Marc Roberts, Maxime Colin; Rekeem Harper, Gary Gardner; Ivan Sanchez, Alen Halilovic, Jeremie Bela; Scott Hogan

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral (GK); Torn McIntyre, Liam Moore, Tom Holmes, Andy Yiadom; Josh Laurent, Dejan Tetek; Ovie Ejaria, Alfa Semedo, Michael Olise; Lucas Joao

Birmingham City vs Reading Prediction

Birmingham's poor form means it is difficult to see beyond an away win here. The hosts are capable of springing an upset but Reading should have too much firepower for them.

Birmingham City have the worst home record in the entire division this season and we are predicting a comfortable away victory for Reading.

Prediction: Birmingham City 0-2 Reading